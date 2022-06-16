Burnley set to make offer as they try to land Swansea City player

Burnley are preparing an offer in the region of £500,000 as they look to sign Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere.

The centre-back joined the Welsh side from Manchester City a few years ago and featured in 29 Championship appearances for Russell Martin’s side last season as they finished 15th in the table.

However, Latibeaudiere could be on the move now, as Wales Online confirmed that the Clarets have a serious interest in the player and they are plotting a £500,000 bid to try and do a deal.

If the move happens it could make the 22-year-old one of the first signings under Vincent Kompany and the two already know each other as Latibeaudiere was coming through the ranks at City when the new Burnley chief was a player.

The recently relegated side may also feel that a deal is possible as Latibeaudiere is about to enter the final year of his contract with Swansea City, so it could be their last chance to get a decent fee for the Jamaica international if he won’t sign an extension.

The verdict

Firstly, Burnley need to be very busy in the coming weeks as Kompany has inherited what is a very depleted squad that needs a lot of strengthening.

So, you would expect them to be targeting several defenders as they try to replace Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, and it’s understandable that Kompany is going for someone that he knows.

Given Latibeaudiere is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal, you would expect an agreement could be reached, so this is a move that could happen in the coming weeks.

