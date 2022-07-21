Burnley set to launch surprise move for seven-figure target

Burnley are reportedly set to make a surprise £2.5 million move for Metz defender Boubacar Kouyate, who has been keen to establish himself in English football for some time.

New Clarets boss Vicent Kompany has already signed three new central defenders this summer – landing Luke McNally permanently from Oxford United, CJ Egan Riley on a free transfer from Manchester City, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan from the Etihad outfit – as he prepares for the 2022/23 Championship season.

But Nathan Collins, Ben Mee, and James Tarkowski have all left the club and Kompany is now lining up a move for another defensive reinforcement.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has reported via Patreon that Burnley are set to make a surprise bid for Kouyate.

The 25-year-old is understood to have been keen to play in England for some time and the Clarets are hoping to offer him that by agreeing a deal worth around £2.5 million for the centre-back.

The Mali international joined Metz for around £3 million in 2020 and has two years left on his current contract at the French club.

He has been a regular fixture for the Ligue 1 side over the past two years and impressed for Mali at the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Burnley facts?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False

The Verdict

Given the defensive talent that has left Turf Moor this summer and the inexperience of the replacements signed, it is no huge shock that Kompany wants to bolster the position further.

That said, Kouyate is a surprise target that appears to come out of leftfield but that’s not to say it would be a bad move.

The 25-year-old has been a regular in Ligue 1 in the past two seasons and caught the eye at the Africa Cup of Nations – illustrating that he would be a positive addition to Kompany’s squad.

If they could bring him in for £2.5 million, less than Metz paid for him two years ago and a fraction of the fee they received for Collins, it could prove to be an excellent bit of business.

The player is believed to be keen on a move to England, which should work in their favour.