Burnley set to finalise seven-figure deal for Man City man

Burnley are set to finalise a permanent deal for Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, according to the Daily Mail journalist Jack Gaughan.

It is understood that the Clarets will pay the Premier League champions a fee believed to be in the region of £3m for the 23-year-old.

City will include a buy-back option as part of this agreement.

The Clarets have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper since parting ways with Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey.

Pope sealed a move to Newcastle United in June whilst Hennessey recently joined Nottingham Forest on a two-year deal.

Muric has previously featured in the Championship during his career.

Signed by Forest on a temporary basis from City in 2019, the Kosovo international went on to make four appearances for the club at this level.

Barring a late twist, Muric is set to compete with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris for a place in Burnley’s starting eleven in the upcoming campaign.

Clarets manager Vincent Kompany has already bolstered his squad by securing the services of a host of fresh faces this summer.

Ian Maatsen, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Scott Twine, CJ Egan-Riley, Samuel Bastien, Luke McNally and Josh Cullen are all set to feature for Burnley next season after sealing moves to Turf Moor.

The Verdict

Whereas Muric struggled to make an impact at this level during his time at Forest, he has managed to gain some more experience since this loan spell and will be determined to prove his worth in the Championship for Burnley.

During his temporary stint with Turkish outfit Adana Demirspor, the keeper managed to claim nine clean-sheets in 31 league appearances and averaged a relatively impressive SofaScore match rating of 7.17 at this level.

By replicating these performance levels in a Burnley shirt in the 2022/23 campaign, he could help the club achieve a great deal of success in the second-tier.

Providing that a deal is completed in the coming days, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Muric is handed his competitive debut during Burnley’s clash with Huddersfield Town on July 29th.