Burnley are set to complete a swoop for Brazilian defender Lucas Pires.

That's through an exclusive report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the Santos defender has completed his medical ahead of finalising a move to Turf Moor.

Ever since relegation from the Premier League under the management of the new Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany, there's been a barrage of speculation regarding potential outgoings in East Lancashire, as well as the search for the Belgian's successor.

And at present, reports suggest that Alan Pace is close to concluding the long-standing search that has lasted over a month, with new playing staff also set to follow Scott Parker through the door.

Santos defender Lucas Pires set for Burnley switch

As referenced above, Pires has been the subject of interest from Burnley, with the Italian transfer guru stating that the Championship outfit have agreed a fee with his parent club, Brazilian Serie B outfit, Santos.

The fee mooted within the report is in the region of €2.5m, with a sell-on clause said to have been inserted in a potential deal. However, the extent of the clause is yet to be disclosed.

Romano also understands that the 23-year-old has completed his medical prior to the completion of the deal, with just an official announcement left to go before he becomes a Claret.

Lucas Pires' career so far

In addition to Romano's breaking report, Burnley reporter for The Athletic, Andy Jones, has also relayed such information before clarifying that Pires will be utilised as a replacement for Charlie Taylor, who returned to the Premier League with Southampton.

Pires broke through Santos' academy system and went on to play nine times for the club's U20 side, before moving up to first-team level in the 2021/22 season, making an excessive amount of 51 appearances across all competitions, and registering his only assist for the club in the top-flight against Coritiba.

However, game-time reduced for Pires in the 2023 season, making just 27 appearances - nine of which came in the Serie A - as Santos were famously relegated to the Brazilian second tier for the first time in their history in December.

All nine of those appearances did come in the early stages of the season however, as the left-back joined La Liga side Cadiz on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

Cadiz, like Burnley, were relegated at the end of the season, with the 23-year-old featuring in 28 league appearances - 15 of which were starts.

Lucas Pires' 23/24 La Liga stats Total Matches Played 28 Matches Started 15 Goals 1 Assists 0 Interceptions per Game 0.6 Tackles per Game 1.7 Balls Recovered per Game 3.3 Clearances per Game 1.5 Duels Won per Game 2.8 Dribbled Past per Game 0.8 Average Rating 6.68 All stats as per Sofascore

However, the only goal of his senior career came for the 'Submarino Amarillo', as he gave his side the lead at the Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético Madrid in the 12th minute, before the UEFA Champions League outfit eventually emerged 3-2 victors.

A move to Turf Moor presents Pires with his first opportunity of featuring in the English game, and could complete a duo of Brazilian wing-backs for Burnley, who also have the versatile Vitinho on their books.

Lucas Pires could be a solid addition for Burnley

With Pires being a novice to all in the English game, it will be intriguing to see how the defender fares in a league so competitive as the Championship.

However, the fee reported shows solid business from the Clarets, who will carry a lot of expectation to regain their Premier League status next season, and this signing showcases their policy of looking for hidden gems to make an impact in the second tier once again.

Given that Taylor also departed, this signing fills a gaping hole at left-back, and the fee also allows for much higher costs to be spent on other areas of the squad, so it seems a rather solid addition, all things considered.