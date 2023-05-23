Burnley are set to compete with Brighton for the signing of Victor Nelsson this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the English clubs are both pursuing a move for the 24-year-old during the off-season.

Nelsson is currently competing for Galatasaray, who sit top of the Turkish Super Lig with just a few games remaining in the campaign.

The defender has made 31 league appearances for the side as Galatasaray chase a first league title since 2019.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

The Dane has been with the club since 2021, signing from Copenhagen in a €7 million deal.

The defender has become a key part of the team since making the switch from Denmark, making the most league appearances of any squad member this season as they chase the league title.

Nelsson is also a Denmark international, featuring for his country in the most recent World Cup last year.

The former Copenhagen star has impressed during his time in Turkey, earning him attention from two Premier League sides.

Do Burnley or Brighton have a chance of signing Victor Nelsson?

Burnley are hoping to beat out Brighton to the signing this summer, with both clubs having scouted the centre back in recent weeks.

It is understood that the Seagulls have made Nelsson one of their top priority signings of the upcoming transfer window, with an offer to Galatasaray expected to be made upon the conclusion of the season.

The Turkish giants are hoping to earn nearly triple the fee they paid to sign the Danish international if they are to agree to a sale, with a potential fee expected to be €20 million, despite him holding a €25 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2026.

A final decision over his future is expected to be made once the season is over.

Would Victor Nelsson be a good signing for Burnley?

Burnley are in need of defensive reinforcements given the loss of Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

If a deal cannot be agreed with City over the return of the centre back for next season, then moving on to other targets is needed.

Competition from Brighton will be difficult to overcome given how quickly the Seagulls have acted already this summer, and that they can also now offer European football.

But this would be an exciting proposition for the Clarets if they were to win the race to Nelsson’s signature given how well he has performed for Galatasaray.