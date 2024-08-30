As the deadline draws to a close, Zian Flemming is set to sign for Burnley on a loan to buy agreement from Millwall.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Flemming is finishing his paperwork to complete his move to Burnley, and will become Scott Parker's 12th and final signing this summer.

Scott Parker's men will end their busy summer with the 26-year-old as the Millwall forward has been flirting with the prospect of leaving the Lions all summer.

Parker has been keen to bring in another player before the deadline, and the deal for the Dutchman to join Turf Moor looks to have got over the line.

More to follow...