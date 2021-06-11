Burnley set to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to signing of in-demand EFL defender

Burnley have reportedly made an offer of £12million for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, according to The Sun.

It is claimed that the offer is set to be accepted by Stoke, as they look to plan ahead for the upcoming new season, which is set to get under way in August.

Collins was a regular for the Potters in the 2020/21 season, as they finished 14th in the Championship table whilst under the management of Michael O’Neill.

The defender made 27 appearances in total for Stoke in that campaign, and chipped in with two goals to his name, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

It has previously been claimed that both Arsenal and Manchester United are rumoured to have been interested in a deal, but Burnley seem as though they’re keen to strike an agreement in the near future.

The Sun have reported that Sean Dyche’s side are set to make a £12million bid to try and prize Collins away from the Championship side this summer.

Burnley finished 17th in the Premier League this term, and are clearly keen to add to their squad in the near future, as they plan ahead for the 2021/22 campaign.

Collins has been with Stoke City since 2016, and has also been capped at Under-21s level for the Republic of Ireland national team in recent months.

He is contracted with Stoke until 2024, but it seems as though Michael O’Neill’s side are going to have a tough battle on their hands to keep him at the club.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about Stoke City's most expensive ever signings?

1 of 20 Giannelli Imbula was signed from Benfica. True False

The Verdict:

They’re clearly keen to land his signature at the earliest of opportunities.

Collins has been brilliant for Stoke City this season, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer.

With Arsenal and Manchester United both reportedly rivalling Burnley to signing the Irish international, it makes sense for Sean Dyche’s side to make a formal offer for his services early into the summer transfer window.

It’ll be interesting to see where Stoke look to strengthen their squad with those funds from Collins’ potential sale, as it could be useful for them in their bid for promotion next season.