Burnley set to beat Championship rivals to Premier League transfer agreement

Burnley have had the biggest rebuild of the three relegated Premier League sides.

Whilst Norwich City and Watford have kept the same core following their return to the Championship, at least at present, the Clarets have adopted the opposite approach.

With a number of key players having been sold or released at the end of their contracts, Vincent Kompany’s side have had a very busy summer in terms of recruitment.

There have been ten arrivals at Turf Moor so far this window, either on a temporary basis or a permanent one, and there looks like there could be another addition shortly.

That’s according to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who reports that Vincent Kompany’s side are set to beat a host of Championship clubs to the signing of Southampton forward Nathan Tella.

McGrath does not clarify whether or not this will be a loan move or a permanent one, but given that the 23-year-old only signed a new contract earlier this year, you could speculate it is likely to be the former.

Tella is an exciting winger that has played on either flank throughout his short career so far, racking up 41 Saints appearances to date. 33 of those have come in the Premier League.

Burnley have also today been linked with a move for Rangers forward Fashion Sakala, although it remains unclear whether the two deals are mutually exclusive.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one.

Burnley have not wasted any time in making signings this summer, particularly in the attacking areas, and Tella could be another nice addition.

With the arrival of Benson last week, Vincent Kompany has already strengthened his wide options and the arrival of Tella would give the Belgian another quality option on the flanks.

With the Southampton winger having returned to training this week following a knock in pre-season, it would seem the perfect time for Burnley to make their move for the 23-year-old and as such, you do feel this is one that could get done imminently.

Whether or not he will be ready to face Watford on Friday night, though, remains to be seen.