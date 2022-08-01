Burnley set to defeat Bristol City in transfer battle for international winger

Burnley are close to adding Cape Verde international winger Jovane Cabral to their squad from Portuguese giants Sporting CP, A Bola have reported – via SportWitness.

The Clarets were victorious upon their return to Championship football on Friday evening when they dispatched last season’s play-off finalists Huddersfield Town relatively easily, despite the scoreline only being 1-0.

New manager Vincent Kompany set his side up in a 4-3-3 formation – different to the 4-2-2-2 system that had been trialled in pre-season – with youngster Dara Costelloe on one flank and central midfielder Josh Brownhill on the other.

The need for natural wide players though is clear, and over the weekend the Lancashire outfit were linked with a move for Stuttgart and North Macedonia attacker Darko Churlinov.

Now though, it appears that a transfer swoop for Cabral is close to completion.

The 24-year-old, who has five caps for his country, has been at Sporting since 2014 and has featured 68 times for them in Portugal’s top division.

He spent the second half of last season at Serie A side Lazio on loan but made just four appearances, scoring once.

The report also claims that Burnley’s divisional rivals Bristol City have shown major interest in Cabral, but it is Vincent Kompany who is on the verge of his signature.

The Verdict

A versatile player who can play all across the front-line, Cabral will add some major versatility to Kompany’s options.

As he’s still 24 years of age, Cabral definitely still has the ability to improve and he’s played at a decent level throughout his career.

Lazio must have seen something to loan him in for the second half of last season, and the Championship is definitely a step down quality-wise from the majority of Serie A.

Burnley’s need for wingers is evident on the basis of how they lined up on Friday evening against Huddersfield, and Cabral would be a good start to changing things.