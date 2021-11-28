Burnley set to battle Barcelona for EFL defender

Burnley have emerged as an interested party in Fleetwood Town defender James Hill, as per a report from The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21 – p.59).

The report states that the Premier League outfit are preparing an offer around the £2 million mark for the highly-rated defender.

Hill, who was recently called up for England’s U21s, has also attracted the attention of Spanish giants Barcelona, according to the Daily Mail, with the Catalan club sending scouts out to watch monitor the teenager during a fixture with Burton Albion earlier in the season.

The 19-year-old has featured 13 times in the league already this season, starting all of those games and chipping in with a goal too.

Hill also started 24 games for the League One outfit last time out, adding a further seven games in cup competitions.

The Verdict

Hill’s rise to regular first team football with Fleetwood and to the international stages makes this interest from the Premier League no real surprise.

The surprising element to all this is that Barcelona are keeping track of the young defender, and sometimes when a club of that stature expresses an interest, others follow.

Hill’s ability on the ball, coupled with his dominant displays from a physical perspective, make him an option who deserves a move higher up the pyramid.

However, if a move to the top tier does arise, then he will be hoping that he can get back out and play regular senior football on loan.

The potential sale of Hill could help Fleetwood out massively, with the Cod Army operating in the relegation zone at present.