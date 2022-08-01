Burnley set to allow transfer deal for 24-year-old player

With the Championship season having now begun and with Burnley having plenty of depth in their squad, the Clarets and boss Vincent Kompany could be set to allow Adam Phillips to leave on loan this off-season according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account.

The Clarets played Huddersfield at the weekend and bagged their first win thanks to a goal from Ian Maatsen in the first half of the game. The club will be delighted to get off to such a good start and even with a win under their belt, it doesn’t look like Vincent Kompany plans to slow down in the transfer market either.

It means the club should have plenty of surplus players in their ranks – and one name that could be allowed to leave on a loan during the window is Adam Phillips, who is wanted by a few teams in the EFL.

Phillips spent the last two seasons on loan with Morecambe, first helping the club to League Two promotion with 25 league outings and a haul of eight goals and six assists before returning to them in the third tier and providing a further six goals and assists.

Now, with the player back at Turf Moor, there are more teams who want to try and sign him for the current campaign. The good news for the clubs that want to sign him is that it looks like he could be allowed to leave on a short-term basis.

One of the clubs who want to try and sign him up is Shrewsbury, who look like they could be leading the race for the player. They’d give the midfielder a chance to try his luck in League One again and could offer him regular gametime – something that current club Burnley couldn’t during this campaign.

The Verdict

Adam Phillips played some excellent football for Morecambe in both League One and Two, so it comes as no surprise that teams want to sign him for this new campaign.

He is a goalscoring midfielder and one that can be key in the centre of a field if given the right amount of gametime. He could be a decent option to a team like Shrewsbury, who want to try and push on in the third tier and think about moving up the table and he would be a bit of a shrewd signing for the team if they could pull it off.

With Burnley, the Championship might be too much of a step up for him yet. He’s not played a single game in the second tier and if the player can prove himself as one of the better midfield options in League One, it could then be logical for him to be tested in the Championship.

For now, a loan seems the best port of call – and that is what Burnley seemingly plan to do this season.