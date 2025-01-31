Burnley youngster Joe Bevan is closing in on a loan move to Carlisle United ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

According to the Express (10.43), an agreement has almost been reached between the two clubs over a loan deal.

The 20-year-old is set to join the League Two side for the remainder of the campaign, as they look to avoid relegation out of the EFL.

Bevan has been unable to break into Scott Parker’s first team plans, having come through the ranks of the academy system, so will be hoping for senior game time elsewhere.

Burnley set to agree Carlisle loan

Bevan is closing in on a move to Carlisle before the end of the January transfer window.

The forward is not currently in Parker’s plans for the first team, and is preparing to head out to the League Two club for the rest of the campaign.

The youngster has recently recovered from an injury issue, and will now be hoping to earn valuable senior experience.

He has spent the last year with the Burnley U21 side, but has not yet played in the Premier League 2.

Carlisle will be hoping that he can hit the ground running given their precarious position in the League Two table at the moment.

Mike Williamson’s side currently sit 23rd in the table, five points adrift of safety after 27 games played.

Burnley’s January transfer business

Burnley have been active in the January market so far, with the club looking to make changes that can boost their promotion chances.

Oliver Sonne has arrived on a permanent from Danish side Silkeborg IF to boost Parker’s defensive options.

Burnley - 2024/25 January Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Oliver Sonne Silkeborg IF Permanent Ashley Barnes Norwich City Permanent Jonjo Shelvey Eyupspor Permanent

The Clarets also completed deals to bring Jonjo Shelvey and Ashley Barnes, with the team currently sitting third in the Championship table.

Next up for Burnley is a trip to face Portsmouth on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Bovan loan will be good for his development

Going to Carlisle for the rest of the season is a great opportunity for Bevan at this stage of his career.

It’s time for him to make the step up to senior football, and this will be a tough test of his readiness given the League Two side’s position in the table.

If he can make a positive impact over the next few months then that will reflect quite well on his development because Carlisle are struggling for goals this season.

Getting this deal over the line before the window closes in a few days could prove a great boost to the player’s career in the long run.