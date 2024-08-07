Highlights Burnley demand £30m for Berge, more than double what they paid last year. Man United's willing to pay only £20m, creating a valuation gap.

Fenerbahçe also interested in Berge, willing to double his wages. José Mourinho's team faces competition for the midfielder's signature.

Berge's potential move to Man United or Fenerbahçe may be in jeopardy due to the high asking price set by Burnley. Keeping him would benefit Burnley.

Burnley have set a £30 million asking price for Sander Berge amid interest from Manchester United.

According to The Sun, the Clarets will be asking for more than double what they paid to sign him from Sheffield United just 12 months ago.

It has been reported by The Athletic, that contact with Berge’s representatives has been made by Man United about a potential move this summer.

The Premier League side are seeking reinforcements in midfield ahead of the new season, and have turned their attention to the Norway international.

Berge was an important part of Burnley’s squad last year in the top flight, making 37 appearances as they suffered relegation back to the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Sander Berge's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 46.78 Pass Completion (%) 88.10 Progressive Passes 4.91 Progressive Carries 1.92 Successful Take-ons 0.60 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.23 Progressive Passes Received 0.87

Burnley set Sander Berge asking price

Burnley are set to demand up to £30 million in order to part ways with Berge before the window shuts later this month.

Man United are only willing to pay as much as £20 million, meaning there is a significant gap in valuation between the two clubs.

This could prove a major stumbling block to completing a deal, with the market set to close on 30 August.

Berge is likely to be a key player for the Lancashire outfit this season, should he stay at Turf Moor, with Scott Parker’s side eyeing promotion back to the Premier League.

Related Burnley’s transfer stance revealed as Brentford join race for Celtic target Brentford are interested in Burnley's Dara O'Shea, although it will take a 'significant' fee to sign the Irishman.

Man United turned their attention to Berge after being unable to find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils now look set to run into the same problem with Burnley, unless a compromise can be found between their two valuations.

Burnley paid £12 million to bring Berge to the club last summer, according to the BBC, signing him from Sheffield United.

He has a contract with the Championship side until 2027, giving the club a lot of leverage in any upcoming transfer talks.

Fenerbahce’s Sander Berge interest

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have also been linked with a move to sign the midfielder this summer.

According to Sabah, the Süper Lig side are willing to double the player’s wages in an attempt to lure him to the club.

Former Man United manager José Mourinho is currently in charge of Fenerbahçe, but it remains to be seen whether they can win the race to his signature.

Burnley’s Championship campaign gets underway this weekend, with Parker’s side set to take on Luton Town on 12 August.

Sander Berge asking price may be too much for Man United

If Man United are only willing to pay £20 million, then it’s difficult to see them jumping up to meet the £30 million asking price Burnley have set.

This could lead to a swift change in strategy from the Premier League side, and help ensure Berge stays at Turf Moor.

Keeping the Norwegian would be a real coup for Parker, as he could prove a key figure in the team’s promotion battle.

A £30 million asking price is also likely to be too steep for Fenerbahçe, and it would be a surprise if they were able to match that kind of figure this summer.