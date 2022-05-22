Burnley set price-tag for 8-cap international amid Fulham transfer interest

Championship title winners Fulham will have to pay big money if they want to land Nick Pope this summer, with Burnley slapping a £40 million price-tag on the England international’s head, according to The Sun.

The Cottagers are in the market for a new stopper as they get set to return to the Premier League, with Marco Silva looking for someone to challenge Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak at Craven Cottage.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Lazio goalkeeper and Albania international Thomas Strakosha has agreed a four-year deal to sign for Fulham this summer, which in-turn could take them out of the market for another goalkeeper.

However, they are believed to still have an interest in Pope, who will know if he’s a Championship or Premier League player on Sunday evening when the Clarets’ future is decided on the final day of the 2021-22 season.

Burnley though want big money for the 29-year-old, whose contract at Turf Moor expires in the summer of 2023, although the club have an option to extend it by a further year.

They may price the Cottagers out of a move for the eight-cap international, with a deal for Strakosha far more cheaper to do as his contract at Lazio is expiring this summer.

The Verdict

If Burnley want £40 million for Nick Pope, then this deal will be a no-go for Fulham.

Even though they were interested in the Englishman a month ago, it looked dead in the water anyway thanks to their pursuit of Strakosha, but with the fee the Clarets now want for their number one it has probably priced out most clubs in the world.

It’s completely up to Burnley on how they value their players, but they may potentially be pricing Pope out of a big monev this summer if they don’t change their stance.

Regardless though, it doesn’t appear that Pope will be heading to Craven Cottage in the near future with Strakosha set to sign from Lazio soon.