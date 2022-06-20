Burnley set price tag for 21-year-old amid Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves and Leeds United interest

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, it comes as little surprise that a number of players are now receiving interest from sides in the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Leeds United , Wolves and Aston Villa are all sides that have been credited with an interest in Clarets defender Nathan Collins, and given his contract at Turf Moor currently runs until 2025, Burnley are not keen to let their man go easily.

It may come as more of a surprise given the 21-year-old only made 19 Premier League appearances for his side last season, but the youngster has shown plenty of promise and following the departures of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee this summer, there may be a regular spot in the starting line-up for the young player in the Championship.

Whether or not Collins will be playing in the Championship or the top flight next season is yet to be seen but according to The Mirror (19th June, page 73), Burnley will only be listening to offers that are around £25 million to take the player off their hands.

This price tag could encourage teams to look at alternative options first but by the time the new season comes around, either side could be willing to pay up if they are in need of a defender so his future is still very uncertain.

The Verdict:

Burnley have set a fairly high price tag on their young player but considering they are under no pressure to sell him this summer, it’s a fair move for them that will only benefit them.

If he stays at Turf Moor for next season, Collins has the opportunity to be an important player in the side and with Kompany wanting his side to aim for promotion, he could be pushing to the top of the league.

We will no doubt see the defender get his chance in the Premier League on a regular basis again in the future but Burnley fans will be hoping that next time he plays in the top flight, it will still be with the Clarets.