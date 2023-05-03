Burnley are set to miss out on the signing of James Milner, with the Liverpool man set to join Brighton next season.

Will James Milner leave Liverpool?

Even though the versatile 37-year-old has featured regularly for Jurgen Klopp this season, there were always doubts about his future as his deal is expiring in the summer.

Therefore, Milner is free to talk to new clubs in the summer, and it was reported last week that he was on the radar of the Seagulls and the Clarets. Whilst the appeal of Brighton is obvious given the style of football they’re playing under Roberto De Zerbi, along with the fact they could be in Europe next season, Burnley hoped Vincent Kompany could swing the deal their way.

Kompany had played with Milner during his playing days at Manchester City, but it appears the former England international has decided to turn down the advances of the newly-promoted side, as Sky Sports revealed that a move to Brighton is very advanced.

They state Milner has been ‘blown away’ by De Zerbi, and he is looking forward to being a part of their squad next season as they look to build on the outstanding start the Italian head coach has had in English football.

That will force Burnley to look elsewhere as they plan for their return to the Premier League, with Kompany sure to be seeking individuals with top-flight experience.

The Championship winners end their memorable season with a home game against Cardiff City on Monday, as they look for a win that will see the side pass the 100-point mark.

Burnley will move on quickly

This is obviously a blow for Burnley, as Milner would have been a great addition. Not only is he still capable of doing a job in different positions, but his professionalism and experience would have been great for a young squad that are making the step up to the Premier League.

But, you can understand why Milner has opted to join Brighton, and Kompany would have known that landing the ex-Leeds man was always going to be a long shot when the Seagulls showed a serious interest.

Now, it’s about looking for alternatives, and the major positive for Burnley’s early promotion means that the recruitment team should already have drawn up a list of targets that they are ready to move on to help the squad for what will be a huge season.