Burnley winger Luca Koleosho is not likely to join Wolverhampton Wanderers before the transfer window closes, after the Clarets' apparent price-tag put Gary O'Neil's side off his signature.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported, via X, that Burnley want a £40m fee for the 19-year-old's services, but that is considered too expensive for Wolves, and they have now moved on to other targets.

He has been linked to Wolves in recent weeks after an impressive season at Burnley, despite relegation, but will not be moving to the West Midlands now, yet he could still leave Turf Moor if another club matches the Clarets' valuation before the transfer window closes tomorrow night.

The USA-born left-winger joined Burnley on a four-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £2.6m, plus £860,000 in add-ons, last summer, but only featured 15 times in the Premier League last season, registering one goal and one assist as a knee injury saw his debut campaign cut short in December.

Luca Koleosho 2023/24 statistics Appearances 15 Starts 13 Goals & Assists 2 Progressive carries per 90 4.9 Successful take-ons per 90 3.05 Goal-creating actions per 90 0.55 Stats as per FBref

Koleosho transfer latest

Koleosho has been the subject of serious recent transfer interest from Wolves, after the Express & Star reported earlier this week that the two clubs had begun negotiations regarding a potential deal to take him to Molineux.

BBC Sport senior football reporter Nick Mashiter then claimed on August 26 that Wolves' hopes of signing Koleosho were fading after they had a £20m offer rejected last week, so it is clear that the two parties are far apart in their respective valuations.

Transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri has since stated that Burnley were making it difficult for Wolves to approach Koleosho, as they didn’t want to negotiate a £25m offer that the Molineux club had put on the table.

The 19-year-old is thought to not have been happy about the Clarets' reluctance, and wanted the move to the West Midlands, but he is now set to remain a Burnley player as it stands after the fresh reports that have emerged.

Burnley do not want to lose Koleosho

After a mass exodus of players from Turf Moor following relegation this summer, and more exits set to potentially follow, it is pretty clear that Burnley's chiefs, and new boss Scott Parker, are set on keeping their talismanic teenage winger around for the season as they aim for an immediate return to the top-flight.

Parker has overseen a huge turnover of talent in recent months as he shapes his new-look squad, especially in terms of wide attackers, with the likes of Wilson Odobert, Anass Zaroury, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Darko Churlinov all departing this summer.

The club has brought in both Mike Tresor and Jaidon Anthony in Koleosho's left-wing spot in recent weeks, but the Italy under-21 international has appeared in the first two games of Parker's tenure, and even netted his second Clarets goal in their 5-0 drubbing of Cardiff City last week.

He is clearly seen as a key man going forward, and the club's transfer valuation has confirmed that they do not want him to leave before the transfer window closes.