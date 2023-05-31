Burnley will have to pay a fee of €25m (£21.5m) to sign Gift Orban from Gent this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

It is understood that Gent could use the sale of Orban in the upcoming window to bolster their financial situation heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

A proposed takeover of the Belgian club from an American investment group has been put on hold.

The Clarets were initially linked with a move for Orban earlier this week.

What has been previously said about Burnley's interest in Gift Orban?

A separate report from Tavolieri revealed that Burnley were keeping tabs on Orban, and were also still tracking fellow forward Georges Mikautadze, who currently plays for FC Metz.

Burnley are expected to face competition in their pursuit of Orban from Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray and Lille.

Galatasaray have already had an approach of a loan deal, which included an option to buy Orban for €15m, rejected.

Lille meanwhile will only make a move for Orban if Jonathan David moves on to pastures new this summer.

As per TEAMtalk, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch David in recent months,

How has Gift Orban fared for Gent since joining the club earlier this year?

Orban has produced a host of impressive performances for Gent since sealing a switch to the club in January.

In the 21 games that he has participated in, the 20-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions.

Orban has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

The striker gained his first opportunity to test himself against Premier League opposition in the Europa Conference League earlier this year as Gent faced West Ham United in the quarter-finals of this competition.

The Irons sealed a 5-2 aggregate victory in this clash, and are set to take on Fiorentina in the final on June 7th.

Will Burnley need to bolster their options in the striker position this summer?

Given that Burnley are no longer able to call upon the services of Ashley Barnes, they will unquestionably need to add to their options in this particular area of the pitch in the upcoming window.

Barnes recently signed a two-year deal with Norwich City, and is set to represent his new side in the Championship next season.

With Gent holding out for a €25m fee for Orban, Burnley boss Vincent Kompany should only consider stepping up this particular pursuit if he believes that the forward possesses the ability to achieve success in the Premier League.