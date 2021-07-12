Burnley seal transfer deal for West Brom man

Premier League outfit Burnley have added Harry Williams to their under-23 squad after he was let go by West Bromwich Albion.

The 19-year-old centre-back underwent a trial at the Clarets at the back end of last season, as well as spending time with Aston Villa as well, but he’s opted to link up with Burnley and he will attempt to break into Sean Dyche’s senior squad.

Williams played just seven times for the Baggies’ development squad in the Premier League 2 competition before Burnley took a look at him, and he kept a clean sheet for the Clarets in what ended up being a 2-0 win for them against Reading.

It was reported in mid-June that 6 ft 3 in defender Williams was close to agreeing a deal to move to Turf Moor and they have now officially beat Aston Villa to his signature.

Former Baggies striker Kevin Phillips admitted his surprise when he heard the news that they were letting Williams go to a Premier League club, with the centre-back one of 11 under-23 squad players to be let go by the Midlands side.

The Verdict

This could be a smart pick-up for the Clarets as he clearly showed something on trial with the club to be wanted.

For whatever reason it hasn’t worked out for Williams at the Baggies – he was a regular in their under-18 squad when he was of age but this past season the likes of Kevin Joshua and Saul Shotton were preferred at the back.

But he’s easily walked in to another Premier League clubs development squad and it sounded like he had options as well, so West Brom’s loss may very well be Sean Dyche’s gain in a few years time.