This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley owner Alan Pace has been urged to sign a new striker, right-winger and left-back to satisfy Scott Parker's likely demands in the January transfer window ahead of a vital second-half of the Championship campaign.

The Clarets have enjoyed a decent return to the second-tier so far, as they currently sit in third place, just three points behind Leeds United in the automatic promotion places, so they will be looking ahead to next month's transfer window with anticipation of numerous incomings and outgoings from Turf Moor.

Owner Pace oversaw a busy summer window, with a lot more players leaving the club than those that joined, and so boss Parker will surely look to bolster a number of positions in January, in the hope of keeping up their push for the top two as the season goes on.

Burnley fan pundit predicts Scott Parker's January transfer demands

Burnley have been hit by a raft of injuries this season, with the likes of Nathan Redmond, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Mike Tresor, Jordan Beyer and Aaron Ramsey all yet to feature on the pitch at any point so far.

As a result, Parker has been heavily reliant on the core of his squad, with mainstays like James Trafford, Maxime Esteve, Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen all featuring week-in, week-out in their mainly successful return to the Championship up to now.

The 44-year-old Clarets boss is likely to want to add numerous players to his squad in the new year, and our Burnley fan pundit, Josh Lucas, believes that he will want to sign a new striker, right-winger and left-back next month, after we asked him for some transfer demands that he expects Parker to issue to Alan Pace in January.

“There are a few demands to be fair, but in terms of priority, we need a new number nine,” Josh told FLW.

“Lyle Foster has disappeared, and we keep bringing Zian Flemming on as a number nine, but everyone knows that’s not his position.

“So, probably a new striker who can come and create goals, or even second-half, press a bit, after Jay Rodriguez has reached his max.

“Next, it’d probably be a right-winger. We’re playing Jaidon Anthony there, or Luca Koleosho, but haven’t got anyone else.

“Obviously Manuel Benson is out injured, but we all know that he’s not a starting player. He’s always going to come off the bench, he’s not fit enough to be a starter.

“He might come back now, and because Scott Parker’s football needs less endurance than Vincent Kompany’s football, he might be able to start games.

“For me, it’d be a back-up left-back as well.

“Cameron Humphreys is playing quite well, don’t get me wrong, but then if we bring Lucas Pires on, he is a completely different player to him.”

A new striker is undoubtedly Burnley's main January priority

The Clarets' main concern this season has been their lack of attacking freedom and goals in the team, especially considering how stern their defensive effort has been so far.

Parker has made his side almost impossible to break down, with his emphasis on back-line solidity leading to the Clarets' boasting one of the best defensive records in Championship history at this stage in a season, with just seven goals conceded and 13 clean sheets from 20 league games to date.

On the other hand, their defensive efforts look to have sacrificed most of the team's fluidity and dynamism in the final third, with their 24 goals scored still quite impressive, but poor considering that, excluding their first two games, Burnley have managed to find the net just 15 times this season, and have drawn a blank in front of goal on five separate occasions.

Parker has come in for criticism from fans for that low figure, and recently admitted that his side are "trying too hard" to conjure up moments of magic in attack at times, but while he arguably cannot complain about the wing and attacking midfield options at his disposal, he has been hamstrung by a lot of issues to the Clarets' centre-forwards so far this term.

Lyle Foster's October knee injury has seen him restricted to just eight appearances this season, while Andreas Hountondji has found himself down the pecking order and without a goal to his name since his summer move from French side Caen.

As a result, Parker has mainly had to utilise Zian Flemming as a number nine, as opposed to his usual number 10 position, while Clarets legend Jay Rodriguez has played a lot more than many would have expected him to, with two goals so far from 15 second-tier appearances.

It is pretty clear that Burnley need new blood in their attack if they are to sustain a promotion challenge against certain free-scoring sides, and while Foster is still sidelined, and Rodriguez and Hountondji do not possess the capabilities to lead the line every week, Parker must make a centre-forward signing his absolute number one priority in the lead up to the new year.