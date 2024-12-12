This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Maxime Esteve has been named as Burnley's most valuable player right now, after some strong performances under Scott Parker that have seen him become a key man in their Championship promotion push this season.

French centre-back Esteve first joined the Clarets on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier in the January window earlier this year, and played 16 times in the Premier League upon his arrival last season, with some impressive performances despite their dismal form as a team which led to relegation.

The 22-year-old's loan move was confirmed as a permanent switch to Turf Moor in May, for a reported €15m, and his clear ability from last term meant he was predicted to be one of the best central defenders in the Championship this season, and he has lived up to that billing so far, with some stellar performances at the heart of Parker's defence to date.

Maxime Esteve rated as Burnley's most valuable player right now

Esteve has been a mainstay at the heart of the Clarets' backline this season, and is yet to miss a minute of Championship football as yet, with 20 appearances to help Scott Parker's side into third place as it stands.

While Burnley have flattered to deceive in the final third on their return to the second-tier, their defensive numbers have been far-and-away the best in the league, and the Frenchman has played a key role in them conceding just seven goals in the Championship up to now, with the Clarets also keeping the most clean-sheets so far, with 13.

Maxime Esteve's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 20 Clean sheets 13 Pass completion % 91.1% Carries per 90 47.86 Ball recoveries per 90 3.67 Tackles & interceptions per 90 2.11 Stats as per FBref (as of 11/12)

He has displayed his qualities as a comfortable ball-playing centre-back, as well as being strong in the air and in the tackle, week-in, week-out this season, and our Burnley fan pundit, Josh Lucas, has rated Esteve as the most valuable player at the club right now, after we asked him for the one player at the club that he thinks has the highest price-tag.

“Currently I’d say the Burnley player with the highest price-tag is probably Maxime Esteve," Josh told FLW.

“We all know he’s a great talent, and is probably only challenged to that title by James Trafford, because he’s already been called up to the England squad, and everyone knows his potential is so high.

“I feel like Esteve’s is higher, due to the amount of times that he has saved us this season.

“His speed, for a defender, is incredible, especially as a centre-half.

“His role as a sweeper too, you don’t see that a lot in football. He’s so calm on the ball.”

Esteve's list of suitors will have grown substantially this season

The Frenchman may be playing at a lower level this term compared to last, but his role in Burnley's stellar form will have alerted even more clubs to his talents and possible availability in the coming transfer windows, after he was heavily linked with a move away from Turf Moor over the summer, despite only joining the club on a permanent deal in May,

Premier League side West Ham's interest was first reported by L'Équipe in late May, as it was claimed that they had opened talks over a potential move, with Everton also tracking his availability.

Speculation around a possible deal continued into June, as the Sunday People revealed that the Hammers were set to offer Esteve the chance to stay in the top flight, yet their interest seemingly fizzled out as Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo each arrived in East London from Wolves and OGC Nice respectively.

Wolves themselves were soon linked with a move for Esteve, as Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Molineux club had asked for conditions around a possible deal, yet those reports were soon claimed to be wide of the mark, and no offer was tabled.

With transfer interest looking to be over into the final week of the window, Bundesliga side Hoffenheim reportedly submitted a late loan-to-buy bid for the 22-year-old, but once again, nothing came of the interest, and he remained in East Lancashire as the deadline ticked by.

He has clearly been a key player for Scott Parker this season, while also penning a new long-term deal with the Clarets last month to commit his future at the club until 2029, and so Burnley will be very thankful that he has stuck around to help them in their aim to return to the top flight this term.

Esteve admitted that the club was "very special" to him upon penning his new deal last month, and tying him down to a new long-term contract was a real result for the Clarets, as it represents just how much faith he has in Parker and the club to get it right this season and be successful in their return to the Premier League.

While the Clarets will surely not sanction a sale for him in the January window, barring an incredible offer, there will almost definitely be another tug-of-war over his signature next summer, especially if Parker's men do not clinch a return to the top-flight.