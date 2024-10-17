This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With the October international window now over, club football is now back on the agenda for Burnley this weekend.

The Clarets started their return to the Championship in relatively strong form under Scott Parker, despite signing off prior to the two-week fixture gap with a goalless draw in a Lancashire Derby against Preston North End.

Parker's side return to action on Saturday afternoon with the first of two trips to Yorkshire in the space of four days, as they face off against Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday side at Hillsborough.

With that in mind, Football League World spoke to our Burnley fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, regarding any changes to the side he would expect to see ahead of the upcoming encounter.

Burnley urged to make Zian Flemming call with Lyle Foster scenario in mind

Across the international break, nine of Burnley's squad were away with their respective nations, and one of those is now a doubt for the clash in South Yorkshire, in the form of striker, Lyle Foster.

The South African suffered a left knee issue in a 5-0 victory against Congo last Friday, before withdrawing from the 'Bafana Bafana' squad as a precaution on Monday.

With this scenario, and Foster's overall form at the start of the season in mind, Rogers stated that he would like to see Zian Flemming handed just a second start for the club after his summer switch from Millwall.

"The one change I'd make for Sheffield Wednesday away this week is one I've been crying out for, and I think it's maybe an enforced one," he began.

"Lyle Foster has come back from international duty injured. I don't know the extent of the injury, but I know he was sent home early to get assessed."

"So, for me, the obvious change has to be Zian Flemming in for Lyle Foster," Rogers declared.

"I think, regardless of the injury, I would've swapped them anyway, just because Lyle Foster's performances haven't been great, and I don't think he suits the system yet," he elaborated.

"I don't think he's changed his game enough to suit the system, and his skillset doesn't match what we need. I think Zian Flemming would be more proactive with the ball, dropping in, a bit more explosive with the ball at his feet and running at defenders with the ball."

Our fan pundit concluded: "I think it would be a positive change all round. So, my one change from the last game would be Lyle Foster out and Zian Flemming in."

Zian Flemming would give Burnley a different dimension against Sheffield Wednesday

Burnley's struggles to find the net on their travels have been well-documented, only scoring once in their three away games after a 4-1 demolition job against Luton Town on August 12th.

Foster has struggled to find a consistent run of form under Parker, having netted just once in the opening nine Championship encounters, with both Jay Rodriguez and Andréas Hountondji also lacking consistency at the beginning of the season.

And, whilst not directly involved in Luca Koleosho's winning goal in the 1-0 success away at Leeds United last month, Flemming's aggressive and front-footed performance at Elland Road was a standout facet in securing all three points, which will once again be needed at Hillsborough given Wednesday's recent success over West Bromwich Albion on home turf.

Zian Flemming Stats - Leeds United 0-1 Burnley (14/09/24) Total Minutes Played 90 Match Rating 7.2 Touches 24 Shots on Target 2 Pass Completion Ratio (%) 82 Key Passes 2 Duels Won 4 All Stats as per Sofascore

As Rogers referenced, the Dutchman brings a different dimension to the attack compared to Foster, and whilst the number nine role isn't exactly Flemming's most-natural position, the 26-year-old's explosive movement in forward areas and ability to create chances for himself or his supply line could finally see Burnley end their struggles in terms of goals on the road.