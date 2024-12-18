This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley have had a very indifferent season, and despite being sat in the top four of the Championship, Clarets supporters will feel as though their team's performances could have been a lot better.

The East Lancashire outfit started the campaign fantastically, and showed no signs of a hangover from relegation to the second tier, scoring nine goals in their first two games. A 4-1 win over Luton Town and 5-0 victory at home to Cardiff City ensured that they sat at the top of the table early on, but goals have been hard to come by since.

Scott Parker's side have failed to find the back of the net on four different occasions since then, and have scored just 17 more times.

While they have been able to stay with the leading pack due to having the best defence in the division, there is no guarantee that this continues for Burnley, and this could lead to action in January.

Burnley FC urged to bring in a new striker during January transfer window

It's been a huge frustration for Clarets supporters that their team have not been as much of a threat as they should have been in front of goal at times in 2024/25, and it is costing them points.

An injury to Lyle Foster has meant that their options up front have been limited, and there is a desire to bring in more firepower next month.

Football League World asked their Burnley Fan Pundit, Will Lancaster, for his number one priority in the January transfer window, with there only being one answer.

"I think a striker just has to be the number one priority for Burnley and Scott Parker," Will told FLW.

"Zian Flemming is evidently a good player, as we've seen with that thunderstrike against Norwich at the weekend, but he's more suited to that number 10 role and I just think there's a real lack of a focal point for Burnley at the minute.

"Don't get me wrong, Flemming does have some good qualities in that striking position, leading the line, and he’s a good striker of the ball. He can use his body quite well, but he's not quite got that killer instinct.

"Obviously, Lyle Foster's out injured, Andreas Hountondji’s not really made the grade, I don't even think he's scored for us, I believe. Jay Rodriguez is in the final year of his contract, and he obviously is looking like he'll be off in the summer.

"So, we really do need to sign a striker, especially if we're going to aim for automatic promotion. Leeds United, Sheffield United, Sunderland and, dare I say, even Blackburn Rovers will probably be looking to strengthen in the winter window in areas that they believe they should strengthen.

"If we don't sign a striker, then it could really come back to bite us in terms of our promotion bid."

Parker must allow his forwards more freedom

While his strikers' performances have not been great this season, it must be said that Parker's reserved style of play is having an impact on their ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Burnley have the 18th lowest xG in the division with just 22.4, showing just how little they are creating in front of goal, although they do have the fourth-highest average possession in the Championship.

Burnley Attacking Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Stat Goals Rank Goals Scored 26 11th xG 22.4 18th Shots on Target per 90 3.7 16th Big Chances 33 19th Big Chances Missed 21 17th Average Possession 56.1% 4th Touches in Opposition Box 445 14th *Stats correct as of 18/12/2024

A failure to put the ball into the box consistently, and trying to pass the ball into the box has been an issue. Parker must recognise this and alter things before it is too late.

While it is not having too much of an impact right now due to the quality of their defence, if they start to concede goals on a consistent basis, then they will fall away from the automatic places quickly. Their Lancashire rivals, Blackburn Rovers, are proving just how important scoring is in recent weeks, and at times, it feels as though Burnley are playing with one hand tied behind their back.