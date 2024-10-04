This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley got back to winning ways this week with a 1-0 victory at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Josh Brownhill’s first half penalty was enough to separate the two sides, earning the Clarets all three points.

Scott Parker’s team moved into the automatic promotion places following the win, and they will be looking to cement their position there this weekend ahead of the October international break.

The Lancashire outfit take on local rivals Preston North End, who are at the opposite end of the standings going into the clash.

Victory for Burnley will keep them inside the top two regardless of results elsewhere, and could even see them leapfrog leaders Sunderland if they drop points against Leeds United, but due to the unconvincing nature of their win against the Pilgrims, there could be changes afoot.

Scott Parker told to drop Lyle Foster in favour of summer signing Zian Flemming

When asked what changes to Parker’s side he’d like to see, FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers claimed Zian Flemming should come into the side if available.

The forward’s fitness is in question having missed the last handful of matches with an injury issue, but if he is capable of starting then replacing Foster to lead the line is the key change this supporters would like to see.

“I think one change I’d like to see made, if he’s available, there’s still mystery about whether Zian Flemming’s fit or not, but the obvious one is just a straight swap for Lyle Foster,” Rogers told Football League World.

“Lyle Foster is just not performing well, he’s getting into good positions, but he’s been wasteful.

Related Scott Parker reveals update on Zian Flemming's situation at Burnley FC Scott Parker has revealed that Zian Flemming could return for Burnley against Preston this weekend.

“He’s just not been the threat that we need.

“He’s currently on a seven goals in 48 games run for us, fair enough that’s split over a couple of seasons, but it’s just not good enough.

“So, bring in Zian Flemming who is quite a dynamic and quite aggressive as a player, it would benefit us massively, especially against Preston at home.

“The only question mark surrounding it is if he’s fit enough to play, but if so yeah, then if not then we’re just going to have to stick with Lyle Foster.

“Because our injury table is filling up quite a bit at the moment, so Zian Flemming in for Lyle Foster.”

Zian Flemming record against Preston North End should give him starting berth

Flemming had an impressive debut for Burnley away at Leeds United in September, where he led the line expertly in a 1-0 win over the Yorkshire outfit.

And given his past record against Preston North End in the previous two seasons, it further strengthens the argument to start him over Foster.

Zian Flemming's Record vs Preston North End for Millwall Date Minutes Played Goals Assists 12/11/2022 (A) 88 3 0 15/4/2023 (H) 85 1 1 21/10/2023 (A) 90 1 0 27/1/2024 (H) 90 1 0

The Dutchman struck a hat-trick against the Lilywhites at Deepdale in November 2022, and then plundered a goal and an assist in a 2-0 victory for the Lions later on in the campaign at The Den.

Flemming added two more goals to his scoring record against PNE last season, and he will be looking to hit the back of the net once more on Saturday if given the nod.

Lyle Foster's goalscoring record for Burnley has not been good enough

If Burnley are going to be competing for a top two finish this year then they need someone leading the line who can contribute goals consistently.

Foster hasn’t shown that he can do that, so it comes as no surprise that supporters are calling for him to be dropped.

Given Flemming’s precarious fitness situation, it may be more beneficial in the long run for him to be on the bench this weekend, as the club will want to avoid any aggravation to his injury right before an international break.

But if he can start, then it would likely go down well with fans in general if he replaced Foster.