Scott Parker wants Craig Bellamy to remain a part of the coaching staff at Burnley following his appointment as manager.

According to Alan Nixon, the new Clarets boss is keen to see the Welshman remain at Turf Moor as his number two.

Parker has been officially appointed as Vincent Kompany’s successor, with the 38-year-old making the switch to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Kompany spent two years in charge of the Lancashire outfit, and oversaw 96 games during that time, but has taken over the German giants ahead of the upcoming campaign.

This has led to Parker’s arrival, with the former midfielder taking on his first managerial role in over a year, with his last position ending in March 2023 at Club Brugge.

Scott Parker's Club Brugge record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 12 2 6 4 16.67

Scott Parker’s Craig Bellamy stance

Parker is keen to convince Bellamy to remain at Burnley following his arrival as manager.

There has been some uncertainty over the coach’s future after Kompany’s exit, although he was in caretaker charge of the team prior to Parker’s appointment.

However, Bellamy has also been linked with taking over the Wales national team, which could tempt him to make the move away from Turf Moor.

Parker is understood to have no issue with Bellamy, and is keen to keep him involved in the coaching setup ahead of the new campaign.

The 44-year-old was an assistant coach for Kompany during his two years with the Championship club, and also worked alongside the former Manchester City defender during his time in charge at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

But he did not make the move to Bayern Munich alongside Kompany, remaining with Burnley for the time being.

Parker will be keen to build a team capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League, and Bellamy’s experience as an assistant coach could be quite useful for achieving that goal, having been with Kompany for their 2023 promotion to the top flight.

Scott Parker’s Championship experience

Parker knows what it takes to gain promotion from the Championship, having done so twice in his coaching career.

He previously led Fulham and Bournemouth to a place in the top flight, but was unable to cement himself at either club in those divisions.

Parker’s most recent experience comes from a three-month stint at Club Brugge, where he oversaw just 12 games before departing with a record of only two wins.

The 43-year-old will be hoping for a better record at Burnley, with his first league game set to come against Luton Town on 12 August.

Craig Bellamy staying would be a good move for Burnley

Bellamy staying would provide some continuity between managers, which could be quite beneficial for Parker.

Bellamy will help him get up to speed very quickly in terms of getting to know the players, their ability and what use they can be for his style of play.

This can save time, and help speed up the learning process for the players and how things will be different under new management.

His departure would be a blow, and could be the difference between a fast start to the season and a slow one.