Highlights Sander Berge missed Burnley's game due to a slight quad injury, hoping he'll return soon for training.

Scott Parker confirmed Berge's absence and dismissed speculation on his future in light of his professionalism.

Despite speculation, players like Berge are crucial for Burnley's future success and shouldn't be offloaded.

Scott Parker has explained why Sander Berge missed Burnley's opening game against Luton Town as links to Manchester United continue.

In Parker's first Championship game in charge of the Clarets, his side laid down a strong marker. In a match against a side who are expected to be up near the top of the table alongside Burnley, they put a 4-1 beating on Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Luton Town v Burnley (12/08/24) Luton Town 1-4 Burnley 58% Possession 42% 10 Shots 11 3 Shots on target 6 1.43 xG 1.46 2 Big chances 4 Stats taken from Sofascore

It was a brilliant, refreshing display in comparison to the team that the Turf Moor faithful watched last time out.

They have such a deep and talented squad that you wouldn't have known if you weren't aware that one of their best players was missing. Berge wasn't involved in Parker's 20-man squad for the game, but nor were Etienne Green, Jordan Beyer, Shurandy Sambo, and a host of others – such is the size of their playing staff.

Scott Parker explains Sander Berge absence v Luton

The Burnley boss revealed after the Monday night match that the Norwegian international had picked up a muscular issue prior to their opening game of the season, and that was the reason for him not being part of the team that travelled down to Luton.

"Sander picked up a knock about a week, 10 days ago," said Parker, via the Burnley Express. "It’s not too big, it’s just a slight knock. Hopefully, he’s on the right track and hopefully, he’ll be with us in the coming days back training."

He continued: "He’s got a little slight quad issue. I sense the way you’re asking that question you don’t believe that he’s injured? He’s definitely got an injury. He picked up an injury in Spain.

"He had a bit of discomfort in his quad. It’s not a big injury, it’s quite a small injury to be honest with you. But it was a bit persistent.

"He got a scan and we think we know where we are with it now. We’ve diagnosed it and he’s on the right track now."

The curiosity from the media about the 26-year-old's absence is at least partially fuelled by recent reports that have linked him with a move away from the club. Man United are said to be looking at Berge as a potential midfield option in this summer window, as per Football Insider.

When asked about Berge's future, Parker said: "I’m not going to speculate on Sander or any one of the players. We know how football works in the sense there’s a transfer window at this time, so every player in any football club is…it is what it is.

"At this present moment in time, and it’s the same with Wout [Weghorst], Sander has been absolutely nothing but the ultra professional. He trained with us for the first two weeks and he picked up a knock. We will see what happens."

Sander Berge should be one of the players Burnley look to keep

It was interesting that even though Weghorst was not directly asked about, Parker provided a slight update on his future too. He's been linked with a move back to his home country of the Netherlands after multiple loan spells away from Turf Moor, hinting that he wants to find a permanent home somewhere, maybe even Ajax.

Related Ajax stumbling block revealed in Burnley transfer pursuit Ajax have been linked with a move to sign Wout Weghorst from Burnley this summer

With the options that Burnley have up front, even though the Dutch international can be a very handy player, Weghorst isn't needed. In fact, a lot of players that Parker has to work with are in that category. You don't need a squad that is pushing towards 40 members.

With that said, Berge isn't someone that they should be looking to offload. He's proven his quality at this level and when he's played at the step above too. He's a player that can help guide this team back to a Premier League return, and you can't let those ones go easily.