Burnley boss Scott Parker wouldn’t be drawn on the future of Sander Berge or Wout Weghorst, but he did admit that he expects players to leave ahead of the deadline.

The Clarets are back in the Championship after a disappointing Premier League campaign last time out, but, despite the financial hit that comes with relegation, they haven’t cashed in on too many big assets just yet, with Aro Muric the only high-profile exit.

Burnley's Senior Summer Outgoings 24/25 (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Joined Aro Muric Ipswich Town Bailey Peacock-Farrell Birmingham City Samuel Bastien Fortuna Sittard Charlie Taylor Southampton Lawrence Vigouroux Swansea City Darko Churlinov Jagiellonia Jack Cork -

However, there has been talk that a few players could be on the move, with Berge linked with Fenerbahçe and Man Utd recently. Meanwhile, Dutch international Weghorst had been expected to leave considering he didn’t want to play in the Championship previously.

Yet, speaking at his press conference on Thursday, as shared by TurfCast podcast, Parker didn’t give much away on the duo, although he did acknowledge that sales are on the cards.

“There’s nothing I can report on that. I suspect there will be some movement in the squad, we have a big squad, a lot of numbers.”

Burnley need to balance the squad

As Parker states, the Burnley squad right now is big, and whilst he would want competition for places, the reality is that it could be difficult for Parker to manage over the course of the season.

He has so many players who will feel they warrant a place in the XI, and the reality is that it won’t be able to happen, which can have a negative impact on the dressing room.

Of course, that doesn’t mean anyone can leave, but it will be no surprise to see that exits are on the cards.

Sander Berge and Wout Weghorst would be missed at Burnley

There’s no getting away from the fact that losing Berge would be a massive blow, as he is a quality player, and he is someone who has proven himself at this level in the past.

He was one of few positives from the Premier League season last time out, and he would surely be a key player under the new boss if he remains at Turf Moor beyond the deadline.

With Weghorst, he wouldn’t be as missed, as he had not featured for the club in the past two seasons, but he is still a very good player by Championship standards.

You only have to see the impact that the target man has made for his country in recent major international tournaments to recognise he does have quality.

It was a real surprise to see Weghorst come off the bench in the emphatic 4-1 win at Luton on Monday night, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Burnley’s summer transfer plans

The outlook surrounding Burnley has to be very positive right now, as the performance against Kenilworth Road was a reminder that they do have some real talent in the group right now.

It means they’re not desperate to strengthen ahead of the deadline, although you can be sure that they’ll still be active if the right opportunity arises.

But, it’s a great position to be in, and the focus is now on moving players on to ensure that Parker is working with a suitably sized squad for what all expect to be another promotion push for the Clarets.

Burnley are back in action this weekend when they host Cardiff City.