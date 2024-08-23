Key Takeaways Burnley are undergoing a summer exodus to reduce their wage bill from the Premier league.

As a result, winger Manuel Benson has been linked with a move to Leeds and other Championship clubs

If Scott Parker doesn't start the winger soon, he could be tempted by a move to Leeds.

Burnley have had a recent summer exodus as they look to trim their squad ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30 but one player that fans will want to keep is Manuel Benson.

The Clarets have overseen the departure of various stars in the last week with Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge, Anass Zaroury, and Scott Twine leaving in the last week alone. And, with an enlarged squad that still carries deadwood, it is expected that a further multitude of stars will depart in a bid to reduce their wage bill.

That could see some first-team players leave with Dara O'Shea being linked with a return to the Premier League alongside James Trafford's never-ending links to Newcastle United - but another star who could see the exit door at Turf Moor is Benson, with the Belgian being linked with a move to Leeds United.

A report by Sacha Tavolieri earlier in the week suggested that the Belgian winger was on Leeds' shortlist with talks taking place, whilst Sunderland and Norwich City have also been credited with an interest - and Scott Parker could have a huge say in his departure, with the newly-appointed Clarets boss clearly favouring Brazilian star Vitinho on the right-flank to leave Benson frustrated.

Why Scott Parker could regret not playing Manuel Benson for Burnley

Benson has had a tough time at Burnley in the past year, and his reported willingness to leave is no surprise. Even in their outstanding 101-point Championship season under Vincent Kompany, the diminutive wizard only started 14 games throughout the campaign despite scoring 11 goals, and he only featured in eight Premier League games as the Lancashire club returned to the second tier.

It's been clear that he wanted out from the halfway point last season but under Parker, there was the chance of a rebirth and a fresh start in a claret shirt with new management.

However, Parker has opted to start Vitinho out wide despite the Brazilian being a natural full-back, and Benson could struggle to find his way into the side with Vitinho registering a goal and an assist in his two games so far this season.

Leeds United's interest could tempt Benson's hand in the transfer window

Benson was a super sub anyway under Kompany thanks to his agile and tireless nature proving extremely effective against tired defences but with Leeds having lost Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter this summer, they could undoubtedly offer Benson the promise of starts.

Manuel Benson's Burnley statistics - squad ranking, 2022/23 Number Rank Minutes played 1,489 16th Goals 11 3rd Dribbles completed per game 1.1 2nd Shots taken per game 1.8 =2nd

Parker has a huge chance to change the tide when the Clarets travel to Sunderland at the weekend, in the final league game before the transfer window closes - and if Vitinho starts as expected thanks to his decent output so far, it could spell the end for Benson in East Lancashire.

It would be a huge blow for Burnley in two ways. Not only would they be losing a key player who they know can cut it at Championship level in Benson - especially after losing Odobert and Zaroury, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabia - but they would be strengthening a promotion rival in Leeds. Parker can't afford to do that and featuring the Belgian will be imperative across the campaign.