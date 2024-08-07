Burnley midfielder Samuel Bastien will be loaned out to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard for the upcoming campaign.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, an agreement is close between the two clubs over a temporary move.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

The new term is set to get underway this weekend, but it appears that Bastien will not be involved in the Lancashire outfit’s pursuit of a top flight return.

Bastien signed for the Clarets in the summer of 2022 as a Vincent Kompany signing, but has struggled for game time at Turf Moor since arriving from Belgian side Standard Liege.

Samuel Bastien - Burnley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 18 (7) 1 (1)

Samuel Bastien transfer latest as Burnley exit looms

Bastien spent last season on loan with Turkish outfit Kasimpasa, but he was only capable of making seven appearances in the Süper Lig - mainly due to injury issues.

The 27-year-old has since returned to Turf Moor, with uncertainty surrounding his future following the arrival of Scott Parker as manager, with the need for Kompany's replacement to trim his bloated squad down massively.

But clarity has now arrived, with it being reported that another loan agreement is close to being reached with Fortuna Sittard.

Sittard finished 10th in the Eredivisie last season out of 18 clubs, and Bastien is set to bolster their midfield options ahead of their upcoming Dutch top flight campaign.

The Belgian’s last appearance for Burnley came in April 2023 in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Championship.

He made 18 appearances in his first season with the Clarets as the team clinched the second division title on their way to Premier League promotion.

However, only seven of those outings came as a start, with the versatile midfielder unable to break into Vincent Kompany’s first team plans on a consistent basis.

Bastien is now unlikely to earn a chance to stake a claim for minutes under Parker as well, with another loan move on the cards.

The player has a contract that is set to expire in 2025, meaning this could be the end of the road for his time at Turf Moor for good.

Burnley’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Burnley have had a busy summer as they try to build a team capable of earning automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Maxime Esteve and Mike Trésor have both made their initial loan moves into permanent deals, as per obligations in last season's loan agreements.

Andreas Hountondji, Lucas Pires, Shurandy Sambo and Vaclav Hladky have also all joined Parker’s side over the summer break as fresh additions.

The Clarets have also sold the likes of Arijanet Muric and Bailey Peacock-Farrell, with Charlie Taylor and Lawrence Vigouroux departing as well.

Burnley have until 30 August to complete any remaining transfer plans before the market shuts for the remainder of the calendar year.

Samuel Bastien's latest imminent Burnley exit is no shock whatsoever

It’s not a surprise that Bastien is being loaned out again given he was always unlikely to feature much in Parker’s first team plans.

Given his contract situation, it is unfortunate for Burnley that they were unable to find a permanent option so that they could earn a fee for him.

But there is just no real place for him in the Championship side’s squad this season, so finding somewhere for him to play more regularly is the best step forward, and it could give him the platform to earn a permanent contract next summer, whether that is at Fortuna Sittard or elsewhere.

Bastien could be one of a few more departures at Turf Moor before the window closes at the end of the month, and they are very much needed due to the sheer size of Parker's squad, meaning there will be a number of players receiving little to no game-time.