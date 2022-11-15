Burnley running the rule over Liverpool striker with “a keen eye for a goal”

Burnley are running the rule over Liverpool youngster Iwan Roberts, according to Lancs Live.

The 18-year-old is on trial with the Championship club currently and found the net in an U21s game at Turf Moor yesterday.

The Burnley age-group side beat Barnsley 3-0 in the Professional Development League – with Roberts scoring the final goal after coming off the bench in the second half.

Liverpool handed the teenager a scholarship deal last season but it seems he is now assessing his options outside of the Premier League club and the Clarets are said to be running the rule over him.

A Wales youth international, Roberts began his career with Wrexham but made the move to Anfield at U13 level and has been part of the Reds academy system ever since.

The striker was a regular fixture for the Liverpool U18s last season and had featured for them this term before heading out on trial.

Burnley are top of the Championship as we head into the international break having beaten East Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers 3-0 on Sunday.

The Verdict

Though there are plenty of clubs in the North West, being close to the Manchester and Liverpool Premier League sides does give the likes of Burnley an opportunity to snap up their cast-offs.

It appears the Clarets may look to do that with Roberts here as they’ve been running the rule over him.

He’s described on the Liverpool website as someone with “a keen eye for a goal” and he’s certainly proven that quickly at Burnley – bagging off the bench for the U21s.

If he can continue impressing, he may just earn himself a deal at Turf Moor.