Burnley running the rule over ex-Everton man

Former Everton defender Sebastian Kristensen is on trial with Burnley in an attempt to win a contract with the Clarets, LancsLive have reported.

The 19-year-old, who has been with Leicester City during part of pre-season, played for the Clarets in their Professional Development League match with Sheffield United this past weekend.

The centre-back played as part of a defensive trio in the 3-1 defeat to the Blades and looks set to stick around for a while longer as the Lancashire outfit decide whether or not to add the Dane permanently to their under-21’s squad.

Quiz: Can you name which club Burnley signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Ben Mee Man United Everton Man City Wigan

Kristensen arrived in England at the Toffees in the summer of 2019, with Everton picking him up from Lyngby’s youth system, but featured just twice in the under-18’s Premier League in his debut year on Merseyside.

He went on to play more regularly in the following campaign with 18 appearances to his name in the same competition, but he barely played in the under-23’s in 2021-22 – just twice was he selected to play in the Premier League 2 before being released.

The Verdict

Burnley will still be reeling from losing their Category One academy status, and they also lost their place in the Premier League 2 competition this season as well.

Therefore, they will be playing against lesser-quality under-21 sides this year, but there’s still opportunities for youngsters to break into Vincent Kompany’s plans, as seen with Dara Costelloe starting the first two Championship matches of the campaign.

Kristensen could follow in Costelloe’s footsteps if he impresses in his trial period, with Burnley needing more depth in their development squad.

The Dane clearly has decent pedigree having spent the last few years at Everton and whilst he didn’t earn a contract with Leicester’s under-21’s over the summer, things could be different at Turf Moor.