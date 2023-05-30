Burnley have been keeping an eye on Gent striker Gift Orban, according to an update on Twitter from Sacha Tavolieri.

The 20-year-old has been on fire this term, recording 20 goals in 21 competitive appearances as an extremely prolific figure in front of goal.

The Clarets' boss Vincent Kompany hasn't been afraid to recruit players from Belgium before with Samuel Bastien coming in from Standard Liege, Josh Cullen arriving from former club Anderlecht, Vitinho signing from Cercle Brugge, Manuel Benson joining from Antwerp and Anass Zaroury making the switch from Charleroi last summer.

They also moved for Sint-Truiden's Ameen Al-Dakhil and Westerlo's Lyle Foster during the January transfer window, with their recruitment from the European nation paying dividends for them.

Cullen, Benson and Zaroury have been particularly useful for them - and Al-Dakhil looks a real asset too despite the fact he's only 21 at this stage and only arrived in Lancashire during the winter.

What's the current state of play in attack for Burnley?

Although Jay Rodriguez, Foster and Michael Obafemi are available as forward options, Ashley Barnes and Halil Dervisogolu have left so they could certainly benefit from bringing in another striker, even if they only play one up top again next season.

Foster and Obafemi will need time to adapt to the Premier League and Rodriguez will need a successor to come in at some point considering he isn't getting any younger.

With this in mind, it's promising that they have been linked with some forwards including Orban, Georges Mikautadze and Viktor Gyokeres.

Would Gift Orban be a good signing for Burnley?

Considering how prolific he has been for Gent and the fact he's only 20, the Clarets should certainly be looking to get a deal over the line for him if he's cheap enough.

With Kompany remaining at Turf Moor for now, you feel the Lancashire side would have a good chance of persuading him to come to the club if they can agree a fee with the Belgian outfit.

Not only has he shown his quality in Belgium, but the forward was also a real asset in Norway and his ability to shine in more than one country can only bode well if he comes to England.

It may take him some time to adapt to life in the top flight and that could be the only downside of this move - but Rodriguez is an experienced figure and could help the 20-year-old settle in.

There's a chance they won't be able to get a deal completed though, so they should be looking at other targets too and that's something they are seemingly doing considering their links to other forwards.