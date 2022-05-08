Burnley reportedly remaining keen on Sunderland ace ahead of summer window

Premier League side Burnley remain keen on Dan Neil at Sunderland, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats have had a good season and are now looking to convert their play-off finish into promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

However, it’s also evident if they do not go up this season that some of their best players are going to be subject of transfer interest and young midfielder Neil is arguably right at the top of that particular list.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon, Neil could be sold if Sunderland do not go up this season and Burnley remain keen on the player, with him first identified as a target of theirs when Sean Dyche was still manager.

The Verdict

It is no surprise to see Neil attracting interest from higher up the leagues and, of course, Sunderland are hardly going to be surprised to be hearing such news either.

All they can do is try and give themselves a best chance of keeping Neil and some of their other top players and winning promotion is obviously related to that.

They have a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg of their play-off game with Sheffield Wednesday, and the focus will be on converting that into a final spot.

