Burnley reportedly reach transfer agreement with overseas club for 29-year-old

Burnley have come to an agreement with Turkish giants Besiktas to let Wout Weghorst depart on a loan deal for the 2022-23 season, according to reporter Sercan Dikme.

The Clarets, who will spend the upcoming campaign in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, were sent a clear message by Weghorst this past week via the Dutch media, where he stated his intentions to leave Turf Moor.

Weghorst, who only arrived at Burnley in January as Chris Wood’s striking replacement from Wolfsburg, netted just twice in the Premier League, but he wasn’t able to add to his tally as the Lancashire outfit were ultimately relegated from the top flight.

The 29-year-old revealed that he has interest from other English clubs, but it’s said to be Besiktas, who finished sixth in the Turkish Super Lig, who are closing in on his signature.

Per Dikme, they have agreed a €100,000 loan fee with the Clarets with either an option or obligation to purchase the Dutchman at the end of the 2022-23 campaign for €8 million, and they will pay Weghorst €2 million per year in salary.

However, Weghorst reportedly still needs convincing that Besiktas is the right move, and that he is still holding out for an English or German team to snap him up as a priority.

The Verdict

With the situation that Burnley are currently in right now, there is no reason to keep an unhappy player – especially if they are on a big wage.

The club’s financial situation following relegation means that the high earners will all more-than likely have to depart, and Weghorst didn’t really show an awful lot to suggest he was worth keeping at all costs.

He was supposed to be the man who fired Burnley to safety following a prolific stint at Wolfsburg, but it didn’t work out like that at all.

There’s seemingly a deal on the table for Weghorst from Besiktas – whether he takes it though is another matter.