Schalke are continuing to engage in talks with Burnley about a move for Darko Churlinov ahead of the summer window, according to Sky Sports Germany.

The North Macedonia international joined from Stuttgart last summer and was expected to be a key part of Vincent Kompany's first-team plans for the 2022/23 campaign along with the likes of Nathan Tella, Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson after signing a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

Unfortunately for him, he has been unable to make the impact he wanted to and this is partly because of the fact he's only had a limited number of opportunities to shine.

When he has had the chance to impress though, he has failed to take it with both hands, starting against Reading but missing a good chance at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and failing to stand out despite being in the first 11 alongside some other fringe players in Berkshire.

Having spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Schalke, helping them to secure promotion back to the Bundesliga, he could be set for a return to the German second tier with talks between the Clarets and the relegated outfit reported to be in "full swing".

Just how bad have things gone for Darko Churlinov at Burnley?

Considering he won promotion with the Clarets, it hasn't been all doom and gloom for Churlinov at Turf Moor and in fairness, he's been behind some exceptional players in the pecking order.

However, he has failed to record a single goal or assist for Vincent Kompany's side in 13 competitive appearances there and that will come as a major disappointment for him.

Considering the 22-year-old struggled to win much game time with the Clarets in the Championship, it would be difficult to see him securing a decent number of appearances in the Premier League either.

He may still be young - but he would have been hoping for a much brighter campaign. The one big positive of his current side's promotion is the fact he may be able to secure a move away though, because signings are likely to come in this summer to push him down in the pecking order.

Is a move to Schalke the right switch for Darko Churlinov?

He may have only made 22 league appearances for the German side during 2021/22, but he managed to win more game time there than he has been able to at his current club.

The North Macedonia international also recorded two goals and six assists in those 22 displays, something that could put him in contention to be a regular starter out in Germany.

Regardless of whether he moves permanently or just on loan though, he needs to ensure he's starting regularly because if he doesn't, that could affect his chances of fulfilling his potential.

He's at a delicate stage of his career now where his next move could make or break his career, so he needs to know what role he will have at Schalke before he puts pen to paper on a deal there.

A move away from Lancashire seems like a good option for him though - because it would be difficult to see him playing a huge part for his current club during the 2023/24 campaign.