Burnley are revelling in their promotion back to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's side have stormed to promotion this season and sealed a top-flight return last Friday with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. With seven games remaining in the season at that point, it's the earliest a side has achieved that feat in the Championship's modern era.

A 2-0 win over ten-man Sheffield United on Easter Monday also took Burnley that step closer to the Championship title.

Ashley Barnes to leave Burnley

Despite the upbeat atmosphere around Turf Moor right now, there's a hint of sadness as Ashley Barnes' 10-year stay at Burnley edges closer to a conclusion.

Barnes confirmed live on Sky Sports at Middlesbrough that he was heading into his final weeks as a Burnley player, after scoring a goal at the Riverside Stadium to set Kompany's side up for promotion that night.

He said: "I’m a bit emotional because this is the end of an era for me. To score that goal for these fans, to give that back to them. I’m quite emotional, but for all the lads I’m delighted.

"It’s on the club isn’t it, but it’s time to move on. It’s one of those things, I’m just delighted for all the players, all the staff, and especially the fans."

Ashley Barnes showcases singing ability

Burnley have been paying tribute to Barnes since then, with the 33-year-old having a feature interview with the club's official YouTube channel in the last week, alongside wife, Zan.

Discussion at the Barnes family home drifts onto lockdown and Barnes idolising Ed Sheeran with his guitar.

Pressed further on his love for dancing and musicals, Barnes plays down his singing ability.

"No, no. Definitely not. I can’t even sing in the car, I’m not one of those," Barnes insists.

"I’m useless. Useless."

As he looks to rush towards the next question, Zan interrupts: "You thought you were Zac Efron, didn’t you? From High School Musical. That was your favourite."

Realising there was no way out, Barnes burst into song, showcasing his love for High School Musical's Breaking Free track.

"We’re soaring, flying. There’s not a star in heaven that we can’t reach," Barnes sings.

"Love it," he enthuses. "That’s about as far as I go. Singing is a no-go."

Where Barnes ends up from here remains to be seen, yet it might be worth looking out for him on a stage somewhere around the country given he is, clearly, quite the showman.