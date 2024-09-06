Dennis Praet turned down a move to Burnley after his departure from Leicester City this summer, amid interest from Wolves, Fulham and Ipswich Town.

That's according to a report from HITC, and recent updates from Belgium have now suggested the midfielder is now set for a return to Anderlecht after snubbing English outfits.

Praet spent the last five years with Leicester, making over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes.

However, he would depart the King Power Stadium earlier this summer, following the expiration of his contract with the club.

Now, it seems as though he will not be staying in England with another club for the coming campaign, despite Burnley giving him the opportunity to do so.

Burnley knocked back in Dennis Praet pursuit over the summer

As per this latest update, the Turf Moor club did hold talks with Praet this summer, about a potential move to Lancashire for the 2024-25 season.

However, it is believed that the Belgian ultimately turned down that chance to link up with Scott Parker's side.

It is also claimed that three Premier League clubs - Fulham, Wolves and newly-promoted Ipswich Town - considered moves for Praet this summer.

Given he is a free agent, the midfielder is of course still able to sign for another club, despite the transfer window being closed.

And according to reports from DH Net, Praet has undergone medical tests ahead of a return to Belgium, to rejoin Anderlecht, the club where he first began his career.

Dennis Praet senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Anderlecht 182 27 39 Sampdoria 106 4 6 Leicester City 107 5 7 Torino 24 2 2 As of 6th September 2024

In the end, Burnley would sign 15 first-team players in the summer transfer window, including central midfield options Hannibal Mejbri and Josh Laurent - the latter who may have been an alternative to Praet for squad depth.

They did however, also lose individuals in that position, with Sander Berge sold to Fulham, Samuel Bastien joining Fortuna Sittard, and Jack Cork being released.

The Clarets are looking to bounce back in the Championship this season, following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the previous campaign.

Under new manager Scott Parker, they have taken seven points from their four league games so far, putting them sixth in the early standings.

They are next in action after the international break on Saturday 14th September, with a trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

Dennis Praet rejection will be disappointing for Burnley

The news that Praet has turned down a move to Turf Moor will no doubt be frustrating for those connected with the Clarets.

Burnley will of course, be expected and aiming to win an immediate promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Bringing in someone with the top-flight pedigree that Praet, would therefore have been a major boost to their hopes of doing that.

Indeed, his experience of winning promotion from the Championship with Leicester last season could also have been helpful.

The Belgian would likely also have given Burnley that element of control in the centre of the park, that they have arguably lost with the departure of Berge to Fulham.

His availability on a free transfer could also have made it a smart and relatively risk-free deal from a financial perspective.

With that in mind, it does feel as though Burnley may have missed out on something of an opportunity, by not being able to agree a deal with Praet.