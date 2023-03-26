Burnley are interested in striking a summer deal for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to yesterday evening's report from The Sun.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the Championship's best strikers in the past couple of seasons, recording 19 goals in all competitions this term and proving to be a key figure in helping the Sky Blues remain at the right end of the division.

Signing permanently for the Midlands outfit back in 2021, he has just over a year remaining on his current deal, with the club currently in negotiations with the Sweden international as they look to get him tied down to a longer-term contract.

However, it's currently unclear whether their attempts will be successful and if not, Coventry owner Doug King may be open to cashing in on him during the summer window to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

He isn't short of interest at this stage - and the Clarets have reportedly reignited their interest in him after continuing to see him thrive in recent months.

Their interest in him was reported back in December and with Vincent Kompany's side set to win promotion after the international break, they may have the funds to get a deal over the line when the next window comes along.

The Verdict:

It's interesting to note that this same report has stated that the Clarets failed in their attempts to bring him in during the past TWO windows, with Kompany clearly a fan of him.

You can understand why too - because the 24-year-old can operate up front on his own or in a front two - giving the ex-Manchester City captain the opportunity to switch things up if he needs to.

In terms of their existing options, Jay Rodriguez could play a big part for the Clarets next season but it remains to be seen how much playing time Lyle Foster gets and it will also be fascinating to see whether Michael Obafemi signs permanently.

If he doesn't and Ashley Barnes also leaves the club, the forward department will need to be strengthened by at least one or two signings and Gyokeres could be a decent addition in this area.

He doesn't have a huge amount of experience at the top level and that's why this signing is arguably a risk - but considering his age - he's only likely to get better so this is probably a signing worth making.