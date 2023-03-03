Burnley regular makes contract admission ahead of uncertain summer

Ashley Barnes has admitted that talks are yet to take place over a new Burnley contract as he faces an uncertain future.

The 33-year-old has been a brilliant servant for the Clarets over the years and he has remained an important figure under Vincent Kompany, featuring in 27 games this season to help the side to the top of the Championship table.

Despite the boss clearly valuing the striker, it remains unclear whether he will still be at Turf Moor next season and Barnes gave an update on his situation when speaking to the Burnley Express.

“I want to stay for as long as possible, I literally love it here. I love working with the gaffer and everything. But it’s just one of them things that we’ve not really spoke about at the moment. I think let’s keep it one game at a time, as we say, and worry about us.

“When that happens at the right time, there might be a chance to sit down hopefully.”

Barnes is expected to be in the XI as Burnley continue their march to the Premier League with a game at Blackpool.

The verdict

This is a tough one for Burnley as the reality is that they will be planning for the top-flight and at 33, Barnes may not be part of their plans next season.

Nevertheless, he could still have a role to play even if it’s reduced and he is clearly a valued influence in the dressing room.

But, as he says, the only focus now is the rest of the season and no matter what happens, Barnes will be delighted with how this campaign has gone for him under Kompany.

