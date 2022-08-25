Burnley recruit’s particular trait talked up by Vincent Kompany

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has spoken about how key new signing Vitinho has been, and praised the versatility the player has shown so early in his Clarets career.

The 23-year-old, who joined from Belgium side Cercle Brugge this summer, is predominantly a right-back by trade. However, the Brazilian has already shown his versatility in a short period of time, playing as a right-back and featuring both on the right and left sides of attack.

On Tuesday night, in the Carabao Cup game against Shrewsbury Town, Vitinho was used in a different position once again, this time at left-back as the first choice Ian Maatsen started the first of a three-game suspension after his red card against Blackpool at the weekend.

It is now expected that Vitinho will keep his place at left-back for the upcoming games against Wigan Athletic and Millwall as Maasten continues to serve his suspension. Kompany feels the player’s versatility is crucial, considering they are not in a position to keep signing new players.

He said, via Burnley Express: “He has played in this position many times, but it is also part of what I have said before. You can either go gung ho and have competition in each position, and you spend and spend and spend and you have a squad of 24.

“But that is not what we were able to do, so we have a few players who we can move about; Vitinho is one, Churlinov is one of them.

“And we still have quality. Viti has shown it as a right winger, a right back and a left back, and for us that makes better use of our resources.

“I knew that (playing left back) had potential. If you look at the squad, it is one of the positions we are more covered than others. We will see how everybody has recovered and we will make a decision for Saturday.”

The Verdict

As Kompany says, Burnley are not in a position to keep spending and spending money, so it does seem as though part of the club’s recruitment this summer they have looked at players who have the potential to play in more than one position.

Having players like Vitinho and Churlinov in a squad is a huge asset to any side in the Championship. Their versatility means that Kompany knows he can trust and count on them when injuries and suspensions occur.

The Championship is a long hard season and clubs aren’t in a position to go into a campaign and have two players for each position, so players like Vitinho and Churlinov are like gold dust for managers like Kompany but may go under the radar in other people’s eyes.