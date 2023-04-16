Burnley are continuing their pursuit of Rangers star Ryan Kent, according to yesterday's report from The Sun.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for the Gers once more this season - but is currently on course to depart Ibrox at the end of the season with his contract expiring in the summer.

With this, the player's future is out of the Scottish Premiership giants' hands and may lose him even if attractive contract offers are made to him between now and the expiration of his current deal.

Ryan Kent's stance on Rangers exit

The same report from The Sun has stated that Kent would be keen on a move to the English top flight and that's a big boost for the Clarets who have already sealed their promotion following last week's victory against Middlesbrough.

Their dominance and early promotion may have put Vincent Kompany's side in a strong position at the negotiating table ahead of the summer, with the Lancashire side likely to be looking at potential additions.

Many players including Bart Verbruggen have already been linked with a switch to Turf Moor in recent times - and Kent is another player who is seemingly on the Championship league leaders' radar as they look to build a side capable of staying in the top flight for the long term.

Ryan Kent's statistics this season

Recording three goals and 10 assists in 29 Scottish top-tier appearances this term, that's a reasonably impressive record but not one that will knock the socks off those taking an interest in him.

The Clarets may want him to be much more prolific in front of goal if he signs for the Lancashire outfit - but he has shown at Ibrox before that he can score much more regularly than he has done this season.

Would this be a good move from Burnley?

Considering there are likely to be departures in the wing department during the summer, it makes sense for them to recruit someone like Kent and it would be a big bonus for them to pick him up on a free transfer.

Despite last year's sales and they will be back in the top flight, the Clarets may not have too much money to spend so recruiting him on a cheap agreement will allow them to pour their financial resources into other areas.

In terms of who he could replace, Nathan Tella looks set to head back to Southampton when his loan deal expires and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Darko Churlinov leave in the summer either.

He failed to impress against Reading yesterday and could potentially be made available by Kompany if he fails to live up to expectations between now and the end of the season.

Anass Zaroury, meanwhile, could potentially attract interest from elsewhere with Borussia Dortmund believed to be keeping tabs on him at this point, so addressing this area could be vital.