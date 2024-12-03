Burnley's new academy manager, Chris Casper, has chosen to ensure Will Hugill returns to the club after his loan spell with National League North side Chester expired.

Casper has only been in the job a matter of weeks but has decided that Hugill won't extend his stay with Chester, and instead, the Clarets will look to send him out to a side further up the footballing pyramid.

Chester announced that Hugill would return to Turf Moor on Tuesday afternoon after a successful month-long loan deal that saw him feature heavily and assist within a minute of his debut against Hereford last month.

Scott Parker handed Hugill, a boyhood Burnley fan, a first senior appearance earlier this season when he came on as a substitute in a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat away to Wolves, but since then he has never featured for the first team.

Another loan move would probably suit all parties here, as Burnley send away one of their young hopefuls to get some much-needed experience in the hope they get back a more rounded player.

In a statement released by Chester which announced that Hugill would be returning to Burnley after the conclusion of his loan deal, Chester cited that he'd returned in "order to take up another loan move higher up the pyramid."

Where he goes remains to be seen just yet, but the fact he hasn't gone straight out to another National League or below club would suggest he may move in January when the window opens for EFL clubs, with several lower league clubs now undoubtedly on red alert.

Hugill made an impression at Chester, appearing seven times, and his endavour in the heart of midfield will be an attractive quality to a lot of clubs.

He wears his heart on his sleeve and gets around the pitch well, with the quality to match, so Burnley should have no issues finding him a new club.

Burnley have a history of loaning players to EFL clubs

Burnley have a long-standing history of sending players on loan into the EFL, so it's no great surprise that the same plan is in place for Hugill, with Adam Phillips being one player who was a shining example that loan away from Turf Moor can be beneficial.

Josh Benson, Michael Mellon and Bobby Thomas have all also enjoyed successful EFL loans, so it would be no surprise if Hugill follows in their footsteps.

Alternatively, he could be sent to Dundee, who Burnley have a partnership with and have sent several players to already.

Dundee signings from Burnley Name Season Julien Vetro 24/25 Oluwaseun Adewumi 24/25 Marcel Lewis 23/24 Owen Dodgson 23/24 Michael Mellon 23/24 Dara Costelloe 23/24

As captain of the U21's side, there will be high hopes for Hugill that if he excels on loan, he can maybe come back and threaten the first-team picture.

That obviously depends what league Burnley will be playing in, but either way, an EFL loan would be hugely beneficial to Hugill.