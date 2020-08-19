Burnley readying transfer offer for Nottingham Forest ace

Burnley are ready to offer £4m as well as Ben Gibson in exchange for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old was an ever-present for Forest in the Sky Bet Championship this season, as the Reds narrowly missed out on a top-six finish on the final night of the season.

Worrall, who spent the previous season on loan with Rangers, came back a different player and went from strength to strength under Sabri Lamouchi, becoming a leader for the Reds in the heart of defence.

Worrall, though, is now said to be attracting interest from the Premier League after a solid campaign, with Burnley and Sheffield United said to be among those interested.

The Daily Mail now claim that Burnley are preparing for a £4m bid for Worrall, with centre-half Ben Gibson set to be included in the offer, too.

Gibson is completely out of favour under Sean Dyche at Turf Moor, and has made only six appearances for the Clarets in the past two seasons.

Gibson spent the second-half of last season training with former club Middlesbrough – a club he helped win automatic promotion with in 2015/16.

The 27-year-old would be a like-for-like replacement for Worrall, as Burnley look to complete a deal for Forest’s homegrown star.

The Verdict

I personally feel that this wouldn’t be a good deal for Forest.

Worrall was immense for the Reds this season and really stepped up and showed leadership when Michael Dawson was out of the team.

He’s still 23 and has massive potential, and whilst Gibson has captained a team towards promotion before, his injury problems and lack of game time in the past two years worries me slightly.