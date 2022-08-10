Burnley readying Rangers transfer bid as Vincent Kompany targets further signings

Burnley are eyeing a move for Rangers forward Fashion Sakala, it has been claimed.

As per the Scottish Daily Express, the Clarets are ready to offer £3 million pounds for the 25-year-old, with Rangers’ resolve to keep him set to be put to the test.

Their report claims that Burnley are looking to make further signings in attack, and, with the Belgian looking for pace and a goal threat in his front man, Sakala could fit the bill.

The Scottish Daily Express report that Sakala has already spoken about his frustration as being seen as a wide-man under Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst and therefore claim that a move to Turf Moor could appeal to the Zambian international.

Sakala was signed last summer by former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on a free transfer after departing Belgian club KV Oostende.

The 25-year-old went on to appear 50 times for the Scottish giants in his debut campaign, scoring twelve goals and registering seven assists in those matches.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Burnley players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Ben Mee Yes No

11 of those appearances came in the Europa League, where Sakala appeared as a substitute in the final against Frankfurt.

Sakala also made a substitute cameo in the Scottish FA Cup final versus Hearts.

The Verdict

With Matej Vydra having departed the club, Burnley’s current attacking options are looking rather thin.

Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez are both good options at Championship level, but, with the latter currently injured, along with new summer signing Scott Twine, the club’s attacking options through the centre are limited.

As such, if Sakala prefers playing through the centre, and Kompany sees him as that, this could be a smart pick up for the Clarets.

It remains to be seen what sort of value Rangers hold on the 25-year-old, though, and the Scottish club are in an excellent position to command a sizeable fee given he penned a four-year deal at Ibrox just last summer.