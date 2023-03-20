Burnley are ready to offer Motherwell defender Max Johnston a contract ahead as they prepare for life in the Premier League, according to the Daily Record.

The 19-year-old has been the subject of widespread interest from across Europe in recent times, with other English teams, Serie A clubs and Bundesliga outfits all reported to be taking an interest in him as they weigh up whether to make a move for the youngster.

His contract at Fir Park expires in the summer and although his current team have offered him fresh terms to stay put beyond the summer, the youngster may find this interest too tempting to turn away from.

This report also adds that the Clarets are expected to be free from their embargo soon and that will allow them to make a formal approach for Johnston, with the Lancashire side reassuring supporters that their restrictions are the result of administrative issues rather than financial problems.

Changing auditors in November, the Clarets have identified that this is the reason why they failed to submit their accounts by the 1st March deadline, with the club remaining under their embargo at this stage.

They will be free from their transfer restrictions when their accounts are submitted though, something that could provide them with a boost as they look to beat others to the signing of Johnston who played for Cove Rangers earlier this season before becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet for parent Motherwell since.

The Verdict:

As a right-back, he may not overtake the likes of Connor Roberts and Vitinho in the pecking order at the moment but with the senior experience he has under his belt, he will surely give them a run for their money.

That will only help Vincent Kompany to keep the senior duo on their toes, with the 19-year-old operating both as a defensive full-back and a wing-back this term, with his versatility potentially coming in handy for the Lancashire side if he does arrive at Turf Moor.

He may not be keen to go out on loan again though, so the Clarets will need to weigh that up before deciding whether they should offer him a deal.

This agreement needs to work out for both the player and the club if they want this deal to be a success, so there's no point in offering him terms if he isn't going to be happy with his role at Turf Moor.

This is why it wouldn't be a surprise if he doesn't end up making the switch to Lancashire - because he needs first-team football if he wants to fulfil his potential and he isn't guaranteed that under Kompany.

The chance to work under the former Manchester City captain would be a great opportunity for him though.