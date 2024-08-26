Burnley and Stuttgart have reached an agreement over defender Ameen Al-Dakhil ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the 22-year-old is closing in on a move to the Bundesliga after an agreement worth in excess of €9 million (£7.6 million) was reached between the two clubs.

Al-Dakhil signed for the Clarets during the 2023 January window from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden, one of Vincent Kompany's many arrivals from the Jupiler Pro League as he helped the Lancashire side gain promotion to the Premier League in 2022-23.

But a 19th-placed finish in the top flight under Kompany, as well as only appearing 13 times in the top flight of English football, has led to speculation over his future at Turf Moor.

Ameen Al-Dakhil - Burnley league goals and appearances (as per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 8 (7) 0 2023-24 13 (12) 1 (0)

Ameen Al-Dakhil transfer latest as Stuttgart close in on move

Al-Dakhil has two years remaining on his current Burnley contract, but is set to head for the exit door before the end of this week.

It was initially reported by Sacha Tavolieri that the defender had already travelled to Germany last week in a bid to get this deal over the line.

The two clubs have now struck an agreement on the fee, and Burnley are set to receive a fee worth more than £7.6 million for the 22-year-old.

Al-Dakhil was not used in any of the Clarets’ opening three league games this season, indicating that his future lay elsewhere.

Burnley have a number of defensive options, which has meant that sales were needed in order to trim down the squad.

Al-Dakhil’s impending departure could be the start of a busy end to the market for the Lancashire outfit, who have also just sold Dara O’Shea to Ipswich Town in a deal worth a reported £15 million, according to the BBC.

Scott Parker will be looking to build a team capable of earning promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Burnley have until Friday evening to finalise any remaining deals before the window closes unti the start of January 2025.

Burnley’s start to the Championship season

The Clarets’ promotion ambition took its first dent last weekend, losing 1-0 to rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

A 26th minute strike from Romaine Mundle proved the difference between the two sides, putting the Black Cats top of the table as a result.

Burnley had won their first two games, hammering Luton Town 4-1 and Cardiff City 5-0.

However, this loss has seen them fall to fifth in the standings in the early stages of the campaign, with their next game coming against bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers on 31 August ahead of the September international break.

Ameen Al-Dakhil's Burnley departure makes sense for all parties

Burnley need to trim some of the squad before the end of the week, and this deal for Al-Dakhil is a positive start on that process.

Al-Dakhil hasn’t been used in the squad by Parker in the early stages of the season, and wasn’t even a consistent player in the side under Kompany in the prior 18 months.

Offloading him to the Bundesliga should net the club a solid fee, and allow the player to compete on a more regular basis at a high level.

This should be the first of a few sales this week, in what is set to be a busy end to the window at Turf Moor - strap yourselves in, Clarets fans.