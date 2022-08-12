Burnley reach ‘total agreement’ with overseas club for 17-cap international

Burnley are on the verge of securing yet another signing from Europe, with Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov set to link up with Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor, according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Despite the recent acquisitions of Manuel Benson and Nathan Tella from Royal Antwerp and Southampton respectively, it appears that Burnley’s Belgian boss was in the market for another wide player, and he’s set to land that in the form of Churlinov.

A fee of €5 million (£4.2 million) has reportedly been agreed with Stuttgart of the Bundesliga for Churlinov’s services, and assuming personal terms have been sorted, the winger will become a Claret.

The 22-year-old has 17 caps for the North Macedonia national side, scoring three times at that level, and spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Schalke in the second tier of German football.

Burnley are set to beat Kompany’s former side Anderlecht to Churlinov’s signature, with it being reported on Wednesday that the Belgians were on the verge of adding the Macedonian to their squad.

However, it is the Lancashire outfit who will now land Churlinov, presumably subject to him obtaining a work permit.

The Verdict

Even though Benson and Tella had already arrived at Turf Moor, there was clearly a need for one more wide player considering the losses of Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet recently.

Samuel Bastien and Dara Costelloe have been manning the flanks in the opening two games – one is a central midfielder and the other is a really untested youngster – so that shows how much Kompany needed to strengthen.

Despite only being 22, Churlinov has experience not only at international level, but also in the Bundesliga and the second tier of German football, so he’s got a good pedigree.

It remains to be seen if Kompany sees him as part of his starting 11 or if he is going to provide an option off the bench for the main part, but it just shows that the hierarchy at Turf Moor are willing to re-invest the cash they have made from sales.