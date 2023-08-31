Highlights Burnley is trying to take advantage of Leeds and Southampton's failed attempts to sign Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil by opening talks with the player and the club for a potential deal before the transfer deadline.

Leeds had initially submitted an offer for Paintsil, but they were considering withdrawing it due to the Belgian club's valuation changes. Southampton's deal also collapsed due to issues with the terms offered.

Both Leeds and Southampton will be frustrated by missing out on Paintsil as they were looking to add attacking firepower before the transfer deadline. However, things can change quickly, so there may still be twists in the saga before the deadline.

Burnley are pushing to capitalise on Leeds United and Southampton's failed attempts to sign Genk attacker Joseph Paintsil by launching a move for the 25-year-old, according to Ibrahim Sannie Daara of Ghana Soccer Net.

The Clarets are said to have opened talks with both the Belgian club and Paintsil's agents as they look to get a deal done before the end of the summer transfer window.

Leeds and Southampton battle for Paintsil

The Ghana international has been strongly linked with both Leeds and Southampton in the summer window - with the two Championship promotion hopefuls seemingly battling it out for his signature.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Whites had submitted a €10 million (£8.5m) offer for Paintsil as they looked to strengthen Daniel Farke's attacking options and that the player preferred a move to Elland Road over St Mary's.

However, it later emerged that the Yorkshire club were ready to withdraw their offer as they felt the Belgian club had "moved the goalposts" concerning their valuation.

Saints, meanwhile, were at one point said to have agreed a deal for Paintsil that would've seen Onuachu, who they signed from Genk in January, head the other way but both players are thought to have turned down that move.

However, last night Mike McGrath from The Telegraph reported that was back on with the two players in question ready to travel for their medicals.

More reports surfaced concerning the attacker in the early hours of this morning and they're not good news for either of the Championship clubs linked.

First, Sannie Daara claimed that the Southampton deal had collapsed as Genk were not happy with the terms they had been offered, which was said to have left the player and his representatives scrambling to find a new move with England his preferred destination.

It appears they may have been successful as minutes later, reports from the Ghana Soccer Net founder indicated that the Clarets were making a move to capitalise on the setbacks that Leeds and Southampton had faced.

Burnley, who have done plenty of shopping in the Belgian market since the appointment of Vincent Kompany, are said to have moved to sign Paintsil and have opened talks with both the player's agent and Genk to push through a deal before Friday evening's transfer deadline.

How big of a blow is this for Southampton and Leeds?

Both clubs are looking to sign a little more attacking firepower before Friday's deadline so missing out on Paintsil, who scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists off the right wing last season but is capable of playing in a range of forward roles, is certainly frustrating.

With Leeds looking set to keep the likes of Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, it's less of a blow for them than it is for Southampton, who lost Nathan Tella recently and need to spend some money to bolster their options before the window closes.

If this saga has proven anything, however, it is that things can change dramatically and quickly so it would be wrong to suggest that there couldn't be yet more twists before tomorrow's deadline.