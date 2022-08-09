Fresh twist comes to light in transfer saga involving Coventry City and Burnley

Burnley have withdrawn from their transfer pursuit of Coventry City attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare, Football Insider have reported.

The Clarets have been on the tail of the 24-year-old for over a month, believing that he could be the club’s marquee addition this summer following the losses of Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet.

Vincent Kompany’s side had multiple bids rejected earlier in the transfer window for O’Hare, who netted five goals and eight assists in the Championship last season.

Despite that setback, Burnley have still been tracking the ex-Aston Villa man with a view to bringing him in at some point should they meet Coventry’s price-tag.

However, on the eve of the 2022/23 campaign, O’Hare suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out of the Sky Blues’ season opener against Sunderland.

Fresh reports claim that O’Hare is set to spend two months on the sidelines due to his setback, and that blow is set to rule Burnley out of making any more moves for the dynamic forward.

The Verdict

O’Hare would have been a statement signing for the Clarets, having proven himself to be one of the most creative players with the ball at his feet in the second tier in the last two years.

Having apparently gotten injured before the start of the season, some took that as a sign that a transfer was close and that the injury was nothing more than a cover-up.

However, the legitimate hamstring issue that O’Hare has is enough for Burnley to drop out completely – that could be a blessing in disguise for Coventry.

Of course it is not good that O’Hare will be on the sidelines for two months – missing a crucial chunk of the campaign in the process – but he is very valuable to the club and when he does return to the pitch in October, he will be looking to kick on where he left off last season.