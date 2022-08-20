Burnley price tag claim made on Leeds United target

Burnley are willing to sell Charlie Taylor but would demand a fee of more than £5m for his services amid interest from elsewhere, according to a report from Lancs Live.

The arrival of Ian Maatsen cast doubt over the 27-year-old’s future with the Dutchman always likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Turf Moor when available – but that hasn’t limited Taylor’s game time.

Instead, he has been converted into a centre-back by manager Vincent Kompany with the experienced defender remaining ahead of the likes of CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally in the pecking order.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Burnley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal

After losing James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins in recent months though, the Clarets are craving a more experienced option at the back and that could leave them with a surplus of options in this position.

They are yet to secure a breakthrough in their quest to recruit Metz’s Boubakar Kouyate – but another central defender could be set to come in before the transfer deadline and this could give Leeds United, who are believed to be admirers of him, a great chance of luring him back to the Premier League via Elland Road.

However, his current side aren’t willing to let him go on the cheap and will demand more than the £5m price tag previous reported, according to Lancs Live.

The Verdict:

They should be holding out for the best possible fee for him considering they have already cashed in on some of their other key players in recent months and should be looking to retain a player of his experience.

Although Kompany may want to put his stamp on his first-team squad, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to retain a player of Taylor’s experience and quality to help a young side cope with the challenges of the second tier.

They may have an experienced strike force – but they need experience throughout their team and someone like Taylor could provide that to help support the likes of Maatsen and Harwood-Bellis, though the latter two have plied their trade in this division before along with Connor Roberts.

Considering they haven’t spent a huge amount on incoming players when considering how much money they have generated from those they have sold, it’s not as if they are in desperate need of selling him.

And there probably isn’t too much for Kompany to do between now and the end of the window in terms of further incoming business, though a forward is needed. Selling Taylor would arguably give them more work to do in terms of recruiting another left-back.